The up-and-coming comedian was only 32.

It's been several months since the death of Dana Carvey's son, Dex.

The reason for his death has now been revealed, according to PEOPLE.

Dex Carvey's cause of death determined

It was discovered that it was an accidental drug overdose. At the time of his death, he had fentanyl, ketamine, and cocaine in his system.

Obviously, it's been a difficult time for Dana and his family. Dana has been trying to move on by returning to his Fly on the Wall podcast with fellow comedian David Spade.

He opened up about returning on a recent episode. On it, Carvey talked about how it's good for him.

The SNL alum said, “Cause I'm kind of on the pain train with about millions of other people on this planet. And you don't know how long you're going to be on it or when it will stop or when it will get better. But in the meantime, all of this kind of stuff is very healthy.”

November 15, Dex was found unresponsive inside a bathroom that was locked at his girlfriend's house.

After that, Dana and his wife Paula posted a statement on social media.

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy,” it starts. “Our beloved son, Dex, died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana Carvey (@thedanacarvey)

Dex Carvey was an aspiring comedian. He opened up for his father in the 2016 Netflix special Straight White Male. Beyond that, he was in Carpool Pandering, a short film directed by F. Clint DeNisco, the NY Post reveals.

Hopefully, the Carvey family can start to move on through this difficult time.