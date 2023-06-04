After UFC Vegas 74 was over, Dana White took to the media for the post-fight press conference where he drops a cryptic comment when he was asked about potential fights at UFC Nashville with Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov and UFC Singapore with Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie.

I asked Dana about Sandhagen vs. Umar in Nashville and Holloway vs. TKZ in Singapore but all I got was a smile and a “do you want to see that fight” — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 4, 2023

There have been rumblings around Cory Sandhagen fighting Umar Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov has been drastically trying to get a fight against a top-ranked competitor but no fighter has answered the call. It seems like Sandhagen will be his huckleberry as he is the lone wolf answering the call to fight the surging and dangerous contender in Umar Nurmagomedov.

Seeing as UFC Nashville is still without a main event this would be a prime opportunity for Dana White to big a huge fight in the bantamweight division. This would be huge for Sandhagen to get another main event slot and potentially a huge win and a great opportunity for Nurmagomedov to show off his skills in his first-ever main event fight.

The champ himself confirmed it 👀 Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov

5 rounds main event 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/7lOmfwTV1j — 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜 🇵🇸 (@stiopic_) May 15, 2023

Two future hall of famers in the featherweight division has been keen on facing one another. After Max Holloway's most recent win against Arnold Allen, The Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung called him out to a potential fight. In Holloway fashion, he accepted a fight with The Korean Zombie.

Max Holloway says he would "love" to fight The Korean Zombie 🧟‍♂️ #UFCKansasCity "That’s the only guy in my time, with the older guys, that I didn’t get to fight." pic.twitter.com/z0BN737Cw5 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 16, 2023

The UFC has been looking for a reason to go back to Singapore and this could certainly be the reason to make that happen. Whether it be a fight night event or a PPV event in Singapore, this is a must-have 5-round main event fight for those fans and all of the fans around the world.

It will be interesting to see what Dana White and the UFC brass have in store for these four competitors as most are itching to see who they will be fighting next. Seeing as we are halfway done with 2023 there are only so many months left, so a fight announcement could certainly be looming.