By Spencer See · 3 min read

Published November 9, 2022

Updated November 9, 2022

Danai Gurira is a popular actress who has appeared in several of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Okoye. This includes Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, plus the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She also starred in the hit horror drama, The Walking Dead. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Danai Gurira’s net worth in 2022.

Danai Gurira’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $4 million

Danai Gurira’s net worth in 2022 is $4 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Danai Gurira was born in Grinnell, Iowa. She attended Dominican Convent High School in Zimbabwe, which is an all-girls Catholic school. After graduating, Gurira returned to the U.S. and enrolled at Macalester College in Minnesota, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. Given her interest in acting, Gurira would go on to earn a Master of Fine Arts degree in acting from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Gurira started her acting and playwright career in theater and immediately made an impact. In 2005, she was one of the writers and stars of the play, In the Continuum. Gurira’s performance here earned her several awards, including an Obie Award, Helen Hayes Award for Best Lead Actress, and an Outer Critics John Gassner Playwriting Award.

Aside from In the Continuum, Gurira’s other notable works in theater also include Familiar, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, The Convert, and Eclipsed. Eclipsed would go on to be nominated for Best Play at the Tony Awards.

With her impact in theater, it wouldn’t be long before Gurira took her talents to the television screen. She has appeared in several series such as Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Life on Mars, Law & Order, American Experience, Lie to Me, What If…?, and many more. However, among her appearances on the TV screens, her major breakthrough came in the hit horror drama series The Walking Dead. Based on reports, the series garnered 15-17 million viewers weekly during its peak. Gurira was reportedly paid within the $40,000 to $60,000 range per episode.

Moreover, Gurira also took her talents to the big screen. She appeared The Visitor, Ghost Town, My Soul to Take, Restless City, Mother of George, 3 Backyards, All Eyez on Me, and many more. As we all know, Gurira’s breakthrough movie film would be Marvel’s Black Panther. The superhero film would go on to earn a total gross of $1.3 billion worldwide. According to sources, Gurira was paid at least $1.5 million for her role as Okoye. She would go on to reprise that role for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which were also high-grossing films.

Gurira has certainly made waves in the industry with the success of her Broadway and acting career. In 2020, she signed a two-year deal with ABC Studios to write, to develop and to produce several projects for their platforms. Furthermore, she is penciled to appear in several more films and series. These include Pandemica and a series about Wakanda for Disney Plus. But more importantly, Gurira is set to reprise her role in the highly anticipated second installment of Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Aside from making her mark in the acting industry, Gurira’s other endeavors include serving as the co-founder and President of Almasi. Almasi is a Zimbabwean American dramatic arts collaborative organization. Furthermore, Gurira has also used her platform to make a positive impact on society. In 2016, she became an influential figure in the fight against HIV/AIDS by working with communities and partnering with Johnson & Johnson. Two years later, Gurira was also announced as a UN Goodwill Ambassador, a role that puts premium on gender equality and women’s rights.

Gurira’s other distinctions include being a Hodder Fellow at Princeton University and winning the Whiting Award in Drama in 2012.

Were you at all stunned by Danai Gurira’s net worth in 2022?