A guide to the Dance of Resolute Will Stage 1.

Dance of Resolute Will is one of the events added to Genshin Impact on Version 4.3. The event features the swordsman Costentin. He requires the Traveller's help to discover the meaning of battle. If you're stuck in the event, don't worry. Here is our guide for Stage 1 of the Dance of Resolute Will event in Genshin Impact.

Dance of Resolute Will Stage 1 Guide – Drumbeasts in the Mountains

Dance of Resolute Will Basics

This event is a mini-combat event. Players have to form two groups of up to four characters to take down the stage's enemies. The goal is to gather as many points as possible in each stage. Players receive rewards for getting 2,000, 4,000, and 6000 points. Getting 6,000 points or more will also reward the player with every lower-tier reward. As such, the goal in each stage is to get at least 6,000 points. To make it easier to get points, this guide will assume that the player will select the Outstanding difficulty, which has a Score Multiplier of x4.

The event has two main gimmicks. The first is that when making a party, players can set one character to appear in both parties. Normally, the player will need to field eight unique characters. In this event, players only need to field seven, with one of them being present in both teams. Players can put any character here and can change their order in the party.

The second gimmick is the Heightened Verve buffs. These are buffs that activate after the player meets each round's Blade Dance objectives. The Blade Dance objectives are different for each party, so players will have to build around them to activate the Heightened Verve buffs. It's also important to note that when Heightened Verve is active, different opponent types will spawn. Defeating said opponents will give the player more points.

Now, let's dive into our guide for Stage 1 of Dance of Resolute Will

Dance of Resolute Will Stage 1 Guide

Heightened Verve Buff

Lasts for 30 seconds

When a character triggers the Crystallize reaction, a Stone Shockwave will be unleashed at their location, dealing AOE Geo DMG and resonating with nearby Geo Constructs, releasing Stoneshard Shockwaves which deal AoE Geo DMG. The effect can be triggered once every 2s, and each time it is triggered, up to 2 Stoneshard Shockwaves can be produced.

Blade Dance Objectives

Round 1 Trigger 15 Crystallize reactions on opponents

Round 2 Defeat 6 opponents while protected by a shield



Stage Enemies

Round 1 Hydro Hilichurl Rogue Cracking Axe Mitachurl Blazing Axe Mitachurl Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasm Large Pyro Slime Large Hydro Slime

Round 2 Ruin Drake: Earthguard Ruin Grader Ruin Guard Ruin Defender Nobushi: Kikouban Nobushi: Hitsukeban Nobushi: Jintouban



Available Trial Character

Navia

Possible Team Composition

Round 1 incentivizes players to run a Crystallize comp, while the second one is more lenient and wants the player to run a Shield comp. Here are some possible team compositions for each round.

Round 1 Navia (Trial or Own) Beidou Fischl Geo Traveller Since none of the enemies is aligned to Electro, it makes it the perfect element to both cause some elemental reactions, as well as am element to apply Crystallize with. The addition of Geo Traveller in this composition is to take advantage of the Stoneshard Shockwaves when resonating with Geo Constructs. Players can also choose to bring Ningguang instead, as she also has a Geo Construct. Players can opt to bring other Electro-characters if they have better ones like Yae Miko or Raiden Shogun.

Round 2 Navia (Trial or Own) Noelle Xingqiu Xiangling The Blade Dance objectives for this round revolve around shields. As such, Noelle's shield counts towards the objective. Navia will still be the main DPS for this team, so use her as your main source of damage. Xiangling and Xingqiu are present to apply elements to enemies that Navia can crystalize off of for both shields and her empowered Elemental Skill. Alternatively, players can also bring Zhongli instead of Noelle, as his Geo Constructs will help cause Crystallize, as well as generate Stoneshard Shockwaves, or other shielders with off-field element applications for additional damage.



Of course, these are just the possible team compositions for each round. Should the player have better ideas that work better for them, then there's no harm in using those teams.

That's it for our guide to Stage 1 of the Dance of Resolute Will event in Genshin Impact.