A guide to the Dance of Resolute Will Stage 2.

Dance of Resolute Will is one of the events added to Genshin Impact on Version 4.3. The event features the swordsman Costentin. He requires the Traveller's help to discover the meaning of battle. If you're stuck in the event, don't worry. Here is our guide for Stage 2 of the Dance of Resolute Will event in Genshin Impact.

Dance of Resolute Will Stage 2 Guide – Rending a Wall of Fire and Thunder

Dance of Resolute Will Basics

This event is a mini-combat event. Players have to form two groups of up to four characters to take down the stage's enemies. The goal is to gather as many points as possible in each stage. Players receive rewards for getting 2,000, 4,000, and 6000 points. Getting 6,000 points or more will also reward the player with every lower-tier reward. As such, the goal in each stage is to get at least 6,000 points. To make it easier to get points, this guide will assume that the player will select the Outstanding difficulty, which has a Score Multiplier of x4.

The event has two main gimmicks. The first is that when making a party, players can set one character to appear in both parties. Normally, the player will need to field eight unique characters. In this event, players only need to field seven, with one of them being present in both teams. Players can put any character here and can change their order in the party.

The second gimmick is the Heightened Verve buffs. These are buffs that activate after the player meets each round's Blade Dance objectives. The Blade Dance objectives are different for each party, so players will have to build around them to activate the Heightened Verve buffs. It's also important to note that when Heightened Verve is active, different opponent types will spawn. Defeating said opponents will give the player more points.

Now, let's dive into our guide for Stage 2 of Dance of Resolute Will

Dance of Resolute Will Stage 2 Guide

Heightened Verve Buff

Lasts for 30 seconds

Characters gain 50% Pyro/Electro DMG Bonus. When a character triggers a Pyro or Electro-related reaction on an opponent, a Cyclone will be created at the opponent's location, pulling in nearby opponents. The Cyclone lasts for 5s. This effect can be triggered once every 6s.

Blade Dance Objectives

Round 1 Trigger 15 Overloaded reactions on opponents

Round 2 Trigger 20 Pyro- or Electro-related reactions on opponents



Stage Enemies

Round 1 Hydro Hilichurl Rogue Anemo Hilichurl Rogue Cracking Axe Mitachurl Nobushi: Kikouban Nobushi: Hitsukeban Nobushi: Jintouban Construction Specialist Mek – Pneuma Suppression Specialist Mek – Pneuma Assault Specialist Mek – Pneuma Electro Hilichurl Grenadier Hilichurl Berserker Hilichurl Fighter

Round 2 Ruin Drake: Earthguard Ruin Grader Ruin Guard Ruin Scout Ruin Defender Ruin Cruiser



Available Trial Character

Chevreuse

Possible Team Composition

Round 1 incentivizes players to run an Overloaded comp, while the second one is more lenient and wants the player to run any comp that uses Pyro or Electro. Here are some possible team compositions for each round.

Round 1 Chevreuse (Trial or Own) Yanfei Fischl Bennett Chevreuse is perhaps the game's best Overloaded support, and as such would do well in this team composition. If the player has other built characters, such as Yoimiya as a replacement for Yanfei, or Yae Miko as a replacement for Fischl, then that's fine as well. If the player has their own Overloaded team composition that they are more comfortable using, then they can use those as well.

Round 2 Chevreuse (Trial or Own) Shinobu Sara Xiangling Round 2 is more lenient when it comes to team compositions, as it only requires a Pyro- or Electro-related reaction. Players can still opt for Overloaded since they have access to Chevreuse. However, players can instead opt to share an Electro sub-DPS between the two rounds and run an Aggravate or Hyperbloom team composition in this round. If you want to run Aggravate, then just bring in two Dendro and two Electro characters. If they want to run Hyperbloom instead, replace one of the Electro characters with a Hydro one. This will allow players to still achieve the Blade Dance Objectives, while also activating the Heightened Verve buff.



Of course, these are just the possible team compositions for each round. Should the player have better ideas that work better for them, then there's no harm in using those teams.

That's it for our guide to Stage 2 of the Dance of Resolute Will event in Genshin Impact.