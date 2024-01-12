A guide to the Dance of Resolute Will Stage 3.

Dance of Resolute Will is one of the events added to Genshin Impact on Version 4.3. The event features the swordsman Costentin. He requires the Traveller's help to discover the meaning of battle. If you're stuck in the event, don't worry. Here is our guide for Stage 3 of the Dance of Resolute Will event in Genshin Impact.

Dance of Resolute Will Stage 3 Guide – Drumbeasts in the Mountains

Dance of Resolute Will Basics

This event is a mini-combat event. Players have to form two groups of up to four characters to take down the stage's enemies. The goal is to gather as many points as possible in each stage. Players receive rewards for getting 2,000, 4,000, and 6000 points. Getting 6,000 points or more will also reward the player with every lower-tier reward. As such, the goal in each stage is to get at least 6,000 points. To make it easier to get points, this guide will assume that the player will select the Outstanding difficulty, which has a Score Multiplier of x4.

The event has two main gimmicks. The first is that when making a party, players can set one character to appear in both parties. Normally, the player will need to field eight unique characters. In this event, players only need to field seven, with one of them being present in both teams. Players can put any character here and can change their order in the party.

The second gimmick is the Heightened Verve buffs. These are buffs that activate after the player meets each round's Blade Dance objectives. The Blade Dance objectives are different for each party, so players will have to build around them to activate the Heightened Verve buffs. It's also important to note that when Heightened Verve is active, different opponent types will spawn. Defeating said opponents will give the player more points.

Now, let's dive into our guide for Stage 3 of Dance of Resolute Will

Dance of Resolute Will Stage 3 Guide

Heightened Verve Buff

Lasts for 30 seconds

Every 2s, an icicle will fall on opponents affected by Cryo, dealing Cryo DMG.

Blade Dance Objectives

Round 1 Freeze opponents for a total of 15s

Round 2 Inflict 25 Critical Hits on opponents affected by Cryo



Stage Enemies

Round 1 Hydro Mimic Squirrel Hydro Mimic Mallard Hydro Mimic Boar Large Hydro Slime

Round 2 Ruin Drake: Earthguard Ruin Grader Ruin Guard Ruin Scout Ruin Defender Ruin Destroyer Annihilation Specialist Mek – Pneuma Suppression Specialist Mek – Pneuma Assault Specialist Mek – Pneuma Nimble Harvester Mek – Pneuma Recon Log Mek – Pneuma



Available Trial Character

Wriothesley

Possible Team Composition

Round 1 incentivizes players to run a Freeze comp, while the second one is more lenient and wants the player to just do Critical Hits against opponents affected by Cryo. Here are some possible team compositions for each round.

Round 1 Wriothesley (Trial or Own) Kaeya Rosaria Diona Since all of the enemies are Hydro-based and have permanent Hydro applications, players can run a full Cryo team for this round. Rosaria, Diona, and Kaeya all have Off-field Cryo damage, from their ultimate, players can stagger these for the additional freezing and damage. Of course, if the player has other built Cryo characters that can act as a DPS, the player can bring them instead. A good alternative is Ayaka or Ganyu.

Round 2 Wriothesley (Trial or Own) Layla Xingqiu Barbara Even though the Blade Dance objective for this round does not involve Freezing the enemy, it does help in keeping the enemy in place. This makes it easier to take them down. Thanks to Cryo Resonance (15% Crit Rate against Frozen or Cryo-affected enemies) and Wriothesley's Artifact set (up to 36% Crit Rate when his HP changes) and his Crit Rate stat, players easily have a 100% Crit Rate against enemies affected that are frozen or affected by Cryo. That means that as long as players keep freezing the enemy, and using Wriothesley properly, they can easily activate the Heightened Verve Buff. Of course, if the player has other built characters, they can bring them along instead. Alternatives for Wriothesley include Ayaka and Ganyu. As for the Hydro characters, players can bring Yelan, Kokomi, or even Mona.



Of course, these are just the possible team compositions for each round. Should the player have better ideas that work better for them, then there's no harm in using those teams.

That's it for our guide to Stage 3 of the Dance of Resolute Will event in Genshin Impact.