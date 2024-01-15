A guide to the Dance of Resolute Will Stage 4.

Dance of Resolute Will is one of the events added to Genshin Impact on Version 4.3. The event features the swordsman Costentin. He requires the Traveller's help to discover the meaning of battle. If you're stuck in the event, don't worry. Here is our guide for Stage 4 of the Dance of Resolute Will event in Genshin Impact.

Dance of Resolute Will Stage 4 Guide – Song of Returning TIdes

Dance of Resolute Will Basics

This event is a mini-combat event. Players have to form two groups of up to four characters to take down the stage's enemies. The goal is to gather as many points as possible in each stage. Players receive rewards for getting 2,000, 4,000, and 6000 points. Getting 6,000 points or more will also reward the player with every lower-tier reward. As such, the goal in each stage is to get at least 6,000 points. To make it easier to get points, this guide will assume that the player will select the Outstanding difficulty, which has a Score Multiplier of x4.

The event has two main gimmicks. The first is that when making a party, players can set one character to appear in both parties. Normally, the player will need to field eight unique characters. In this event, players only need to field seven, with one of them being present in both teams. Players can put any character here and can change their order in the party.

The second gimmick is the Heightened Verve buffs. These are buffs that activate after the player meets each round's Blade Dance objectives. The Blade Dance objectives are different for each party, so players will have to build around them to activate the Heightened Verve buffs. It's also important to note that when Heightened Verve is active, different opponent types will spawn. Defeating said opponents will give the player more points.

Now, let's dive into our guide for Stage 4 of Dance of Resolute Will

Dance of Resolute Will Stage 4 Guide

Heightened Verve Buff

Lasts for 30 seconds

When the current active character receives healing, a Torrential Shockwave will be unleashed at their location, dealing AoE Hydro DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 2s.

Blade Dance Objectives

Round 1 Increase or decrease character's current HP 40 times

Round 2 Trigger 20 Hydro-related reactions on opponents



Stage Enemies

Round 1 Crackling Axe Mitachurl Blazing Axe Mitachurl Treasure Hoarders: Crusher Nimble Harvester Mel – Pneuma Arithmetic Enhancer Mek – Pneuma Recon Log Mek – Pneuma Annihilation Specialist Mek – Ousia Suppression Specialist Mek – Ousia Assault SPecialist Mek – Ousia Geological Survey Mek – Ousia Recon Log Mek – Ousia

Round 2 Electro Abyss Mage Crackling Axe Mitachurl Blazing Axe Mitachurl Electro Samachurl Electro Hilichurl Grenadier Hilichurl berserker Hilichurl Fighter Large Pyro Slime Mutant Electro Slime Large Electro Slime



Available Trial Character

Furina

Possible Team Composition

Round 1 incentivizes team compositions that center around HP Drain, while Round 2 is more lenient, only needing Hydro-related reactions on opponents. Here are some possible team compositions for each round.

Round 1 Furina (Trial or Own) Kirara Dendro Traveller Barbara This team composition focuses around Bloom, so that the explosions from the Dendro Cores will take down the enemies. Players can replace Barbara with an Electro Off-field Sub-DPS like Fischl, or off-field support like Kuuki Shinobu to use Hyperbloom instead. Use the offensive version of Furina's Skill to drain your character's HP and achieve the Blade Dance objectives. Once Heightened Verve activates, switch it to the Healing version to maximize the buff. Alternatively, if you are running characters that have healing of their own, like Shinobu, you can just keep Furina's skill on the Offensive version.

Round 2 Furina (Trial or Own) Diona Kaeya Xingqiu Permafreeze compositions work best for this round as running an Electro-Charged or Vaporize team will see the player's DPS go down when the Electro and Pyro Slimes appear. The Cryo characters can apply Superconduct and Melt on the Slimes when they are on the field. The aim here is to get through the slimes as quickly as possible so that you can get to the other enemies that you can Perma-Freeze them.



If the player has HP-consuming characters like Lyney, Wriothesley, or Furina, they can run those characters as well. Just make sure to run team compositions that will support those characters. Of course, these are just the possible team compositions for each round. Should the player have better ideas that work better for them, then there's no harm in using those teams.

That's it for our guide to Stage 4 of the Dance of Resolute Will event in Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, and PC via the Standalone Launcher or the Epic Games Store. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.