A guide to the Dance of Resolute Will Stage 5.

Dance of Resolute Will is one of the events added to Genshin Impact on Version 4.3. The event features the swordsman Costentin. He requires the Traveller's help to discover the meaning of battle. If you're stuck in the event, don't worry. Here is our guide for Stage 5 of the Dance of Resolute Will event in Genshin Impact.

Dance of Resolute Will Stage 5 Guide – A Vibrant and Lively Melody

Dance of Resolute Will Basics

This event is a mini-combat event. Players have to form two groups of up to four characters to take down the stage's enemies. The goal is to gather as many points as possible in each stage. Players receive rewards for getting 2,000, 4,000, and 6000 points. Getting 6,000 points or more will also reward the player with every lower-tier reward. As such, the goal in each stage is to get at least 6,000 points. To make it easier to get points, this guide will assume that the player will select the Outstanding difficulty, which has a Score Multiplier of x4.

The event has two main gimmicks. The first is that when making a party, players can set one character to appear in both parties. Normally, the player will need to field eight unique characters. In this event, players only need to field seven, with one of them being present in both teams. Players can put any character here and can change their order in the party.

The second gimmick is the Heightened Verve buffs. These are buffs that activate after the player meets each round's Blade Dance objectives. The Blade Dance objectives are different for each party, so players will have to build around them to activate the Heightened Verve buffs. It's also important to note that when Heightened Verve is active, different opponent types will spawn. Defeating said opponents will give the player more points.

Now, let's dive into our guide for Stage 5 of Dance of Resolute Will

Dance of Resolute Will Stage 5 Guide

Heightened Verve Buff

Lasts for 30 seconds

Every 6s, rain will fall in random areas near the character, applying the Wet effect in an area. Each spell of rain lasts for 5.5s. When a character uses their Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, a Wildgrass Shockwave will be unleashed at the character's location, dealing AoE Dendro DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 3s.

Blade Dance Objectives

Round 1 Defeat 6 opponents affected by Quicken

Round 2 Generate 20 Dendro Cores



Stage Enemies

Round 1 Eremite Stone Enchanter Eremite Daythunder Eremite Desert Clearwater Eremite Sword-Dancer Eremite Linebreaker Treasure Hoarders: Pugilist Treasure Hoarders: Marksman Treasure Hoarders: Handyman Treasure Hoarders: Hydro Potioneer Treasure Hoarders: Scout

Round 2 Ruin Drake: Earthguard Ruin Grader Ruin Guard Ruin Defender Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp Rockfond Rigthound Whelp



Available Trial Character

Baizhu

Possible Team Composition

Round 1 incentivizes players to run a Quicken, and in turn, an Aggravate or Spread comp. Round 2 is more lenient and wants the player to run a comp that generates Dendro Cores. Here are some possible team compositions for each round.

Round 1 Baizhu (Trial or Own) Kirara Fischl Kuki Shinobu This is a basic Quicken team composition. Fischl and Shinobu will apply Electro on enemies while they are off-field, while Baizhu and Kirara apply Dendro on enemies, which will apply Quicken, and in turn, Aggravate and Spread. If the player already has prepared teams for Quicken, like those centered around Alhaitham or Cyno, then they can choose to field those instead. Just make sure to place the correct shared character, preferably a Dendro one.

Round 2 Baizhu (Trial or Own) Kaveh Dendro Traveller Xingqiu As the second round focuses on Bloom teams instead, players can run a team like the one above. Kaveh is especially good for base Bloom teams thanks to his skills. Alternatively, players can also bring along an Electro character like Fischl (if they're not using them in the team above), or a Fire character like Xiangling if they want to do a Hyperbloom or Burgeon team instead. Alternatively, they can double down on Bloom if they have Nilou, as her kit is great for empowering Dendro Cores at its base form.



Of course, these are just the possible team compositions for each round. Should the player have better ideas that work better for them, then there's no harm in using those teams.

That's it for our guide to Stage 5 of the Dance of Resolute Will event in Genshin Impact.