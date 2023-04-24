Staple judge of Dancing With The Stars, Len Goodman, passed away at 78 years old on Friday, April 22nd. It was announced on BBC on Monday morning, April 24th. The statement revealed that he died in a hospital in Kent, surrounded by loved ones. This was after he was diagnosed with bone cancer.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78,” Goodman’s agent Jackie Gill shared in a statement, per Variety. “A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

He is survived by his wife Sue Barrett and a son from a prior relationship, James William Goodman.

Len Goodman was born on April 25th, 1944 in London, England. When he was six years old, he moved to Blackfen where he attended Westwood Secondary Modern School. He was a member of the cricket team before he ever danced.

After a foot injury in his late teens, a doctor recommended Goodman take up dancing as a form of therapy. Not much longer after that, he became a decorated professional dancer. He then retired from dancing in his late twenties.

Later, BBC one released a dance competition show, Strictly Come Dancing, where Goodman appeared as head judge. He stayed with the show from 2004 to 2016. After the show’s success, Strictly Come Dancing came to America for its hit adaptation Dancing With The Stars in 2005. There he also appeared as head judge from its inception to 2022.

The Dancing With The Stars judge was best known for his criticism which was precise and never sugar coated it. He called it like he saw it. Although he never shied away from compliments.

Len Goodman was loved husband, father, and grandfather. His contributions to dance and his family will always be remembered. May he rest in peace.