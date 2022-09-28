D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown headline laundry list of Lions injuries

The Detroit Lions are one of several teams that have been bitten by the injury bug badly. They have still remained competitive, posting a 1-2 record with a positive point differential. A load of injuries could derail their promising start to the season.

A whole lot of key Lions players were absent from Wednesday’s practice, according to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic: Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift, T.J. Hockenson, Frank Ragnow, Joah Jackson, Josh Reynolds and DJ Chark, who eventually made it onto the field.

Dan Campbell says LG Jonah Jackson, C Frank Ragnow, WR DJ Chark, WR Josh Reynolds, TE T.J. Hockenson, RB D'Andre Swift and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown won't practice today. — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) September 28, 2022

This is a brutal amount of injuries for the Lions. St. Brown’s injury is the most critical, as he is the top option in the offense. His 321 yards from scrimmage, 23 catches and three receiving touchdowns lead the team so far. Fortunately, his ankle injury isn’t too severe. Swift has also been a key player but Jamaal Williams is able to hold it down at the running back spot. Swift’s shoulder injury may keep him out for a little bit.

Missing out on Ragnow and Jackson is tough but the Lions’ offensive line has dominated so far this season. With St. Brown and Swift out, though, Jared Goof will have a lot less firepower to work with. The Lions’ defense is also dealing with injuries, as Tracy Walker III is on the IR and Aidan Hutchinson is also banged up.

The Lions are facing the Seattle Seahawks at home this Sunday. Detroit could bounce back to a .500 record if some of the players who missed practice are able to return before gametime.