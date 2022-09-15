D’Andre Swift missing another practice should have fantasy managers scrambling

The Detroit Lions nearly pulled off an insane comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, thanks in part to a strong effort from running back D’Andre Swift. However, after logging his second straight “did not participate” label in practice for the Lions today, it looks like Swift may end up not being available in Week 2 for the Lions.

D'Andre Swift (ankle) misses another practice https://t.co/nmzIDJbrBw — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) September 15, 2022

Not only could the Lions end up being without Swift, but fantasy football owners who rely on Swift to provide fantastic output from one of their running back spots could also be out on a limb if Swift cannot suit up. Swift was one of the most productive running backs in fantasy football last week, so if he misses time, many fantasy owners are going to be up a creek trying to find a replacement.

If Swift cannot play, Jamaal Williams seems likely to see an increase in production in his absence. Williams had a strong fantasy day himself in Week 1 on the back of two touchdowns, but his per touch efficiency wasn’t exactly great. Justin Jackson was called up from the practice squad as an indication that Swift’s status for Week 2 could be in trouble yesterday, and he could see some work if Swift is ultimately inactive.

Around the free agent market in fantasy leagues, you could stumble upon guys like Rex Burkhead and Jeff Wilson Jr. as potential replacements for Swift. Burkhead dominated the work out of the Houston Texans backfield in Week 1, and Wilson seems likely to take the brunt of the San Francisco 49ers workload now that Elijah Mitchell is set to miss the next two months with a sprained MCL.

D’Andre Swift has one more day to turn around his practice status, but fantasy owners may want to prepare for the possibility that he will miss Week 2 with an injury, which is obviously a less than ideal prospect. Here’s hoping he can make a quick turnaround and suit up for Detroit.