LeBron James returned to the court for the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night following an eight-day break, citing “personal reasons” for his absence. The NBA star sat out two games while also managing persistent left foot soreness. Despite LeBron explaining that the team urged him to rest, whispers of alternate explanations have flooded social media, and Danica Patrick appears to agree with the speculation, TheSpun reports.

The former NASCAR driver shared a post on her Instagram story about James’ recent sabbatical, writing, “Ohhhh, the guilty are running!” Patrick did not clarify her statement, but her cryptic tone fueled ongoing conspiracy theories linking James’ time away to unrelated controversies swirling around the entertainment industry, particularly the growing allegations involving Diddy. While no evidence ties LeBron to these events, social media commenters have been relentless in drawing connections.

James, however, maintained that his brief break was about his health. “A lot of rehabbing, a lot of training still to make sure I was ready to go tonight,” he said after the Lakers’ 116-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The 39-year-old emphasized that managing his lingering foot pain remains an ongoing process and credited his team for advising him to rest. “If it was up to just me, I probably would’ve played,” he added.

Patrick’s Speculation Fuels Online Buzz

Patrick, known for her outspoken opinions on social and political matters, often engages her audience with posts that toe the line between direct commentary and ambiguous insinuations. Her latest swipe at LeBron echoes the broader online chatter questioning the timing and true purpose of his absence. Patrick’s followers, as well as critics, quickly took notice of her “guilty” remark, with many debating whether her comment was a serious accusation or another attempt to stir conversation.

Beyond Patrick’s cryptic jab, LeBron continues to focus on staying available for the Lakers as they navigate a demanding season. Head coach JJ Redick outlined plans to manage James’ minutes without sacrificing his impact, suggesting shorter stints on the court paired with quick recovery periods on the bench. This strategy aims to keep the four-time champion sharp while protecting his foot from further strain.

LeBron will look to move past the swirling rumors when the Lakers face the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. As for Patrick, her post ensures the internet will keep buzzing, whether or not LeBron James decides to respond.