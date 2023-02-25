The 2023 MLS season is finally here. After a thrilling MLS Cup Final that saw Los Angeles FC claim their first title, all 29 of Major League Soccer’s clubs seek to claim glory of their own.

This year sees the addition of a new outfit in the top flight of American soccer. St. Louis City SC joins the MLS as an expansion side, playing their first-ever game in Texas against Austin FC.

MLS also enters a new era with a new broadcasting deal. The league agreed to a 10-year broadcast deal with Apple TV that will see every game streamed live as part of the MLS Season Pass.

However, not everything is drawing excitement among fans of the league. The new playoff format announced just days before the season-opening weekend, has drawn ire from fans across the aisle.

All in all, there are a lot of storylines to keep an eye on heading into the 2023 MLS season. With that said, here are three predictions for how the season will play out.

3. Roman Burki leads St. Louis City SC

Speaking of St. Louis City, it’s always hard to pin down how expansion teams will perform in their first season. The NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights set new standards for expansion franchises after their storybook run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Expansion sides in MLS have found success before. Atlanta United finished fourth in their conference their first year and won the MLS Cup in their sophomore campaign.

However, there’s the flip side of the coin. Teams like FC Cincinnati entered the league and completely stunk it up in their first few seasons. It’s a complete toss up as to where St. Louis City finishes.

For the sake of the prediction, the newest MLS outfit will avoid the bottom of the standings. Led by former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki, St. Louis City will fight for a play-in spot in the Western Conference.

2. FC Cincinnati establish themselves

Speaking of FC Cincinnati, they finally made the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022 after years of futility. The club bowed out in the quarterfinals, but making the playoffs was a major feather in the cap nonetheless.

This season, Cincinnati finally establish themselves as a playoff outfit. Brenner is reportedly fit and all in on the club’s ambitions after a move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest fell through over the offseason.

Beyond their star Brazilian wonderkid, the team features a stout defense. Center back Matt Miazga will play a full season in 2023 following his midseason arrival from Chelsea. Midfielder Obinna Nwobodo also helped the club’s defense last season and looks to play a big part this year.

The Orange and Blue have to navigate any potential disappointment from Brenner over the failed move to Forest. However, if he buys in, FC Cincinnati should not only make the MLS Cup Playoffs but go on a deep run.

1. Philadelphia Union gets its revenge

However, the team that will ascend to the top of the MLS is the Philadelphia Union. MVP candidate Daniel Gazdag and the Union came oh so close last season, but will finally claim the Cup in 2023.

Gazdag is one of the best players in the league and will control the midfield for Philadelphia. Beyond him, the team has elite talent all over the pitch. There may be no better goalkeeper in the league than Andre Blake.

Union manager Jim Curtin oversees a team hungry to make up for their loss to Los Angeles FC last season. With improved depth and a star-studded team, the MLS Cup will make its way to the City of Brotherly Love when the dust settles on this season.