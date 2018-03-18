The Baltimore Ravens decided to part ways with running back Danny Woodhead after yet another injury-riddled season. Woodhead was originally slated to be one of the more intriguing options on the market for teams like the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

However, it seems his brief stint in Baltimore may have been his last stop in the NFL. Woodhead officially announced his retirement with a heartfelt post on Instagram thanking literally everyone who had helped with his journey along the way:

It goes without saying that Woodhead’s NFL career had been an unlikely one early on. The pint-sized speedster had been overlooked coming out of high school and, as a result, wound up going to play Division II football at Chadron State. Woodhead went on to become a two-time recipient of the Harlon Hill Trophy, which is the division’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy. However, he would continue to be snubbed by recruiters after not being invited to participate in the Scouting Combine.

Fortunately, he wound up getting his shot with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. Woodhead flashed his versatile skill set in his lone season in New York which drew the attention of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. It was there that he burst onto the scene as one of the premier receiving running backs in the league.

He would continue to do so for the next several years before critical injuries derailed his performance. Woodhead finishes his unlikely nine-year career having amassed all-purpose 4,936 yards and 32 touchdowns with the Jets, Patriots, Ravens, and San Diego Chargers.