Zawe Ashton's 'Dar-Benn' will be a villain in The Marvels, with a backstory related to Captain Marvel herself.

In The Marvels, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and her superhero allies are gearing up for another action-packed adventure. Meanwhile, the trailer hints at a formidable villain Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) and potentially—the Skrulls.

Now, one important detail from the first movie is how Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, earned the name “The Annihilator” by the Kree. This moniker likely stems from her pursuit of revenge against the Kree for their actions in 1995, where they stole her life and suppressed her powers.

The trailer reveals that Dar-Benn in The Marvels, holds a personal grudge. “You took everything from me, now I'm returning the favor.” This suggests a connection to Carol's past and sets the stage for a compelling conflict in the sequel.

But as a yet another villain to the MCU, here's everything we know about Dar-Benn so far.

Dar-Benn in The Marvels

To start with, Dar-Benn has comic book origins but differs from her MCU version.

Introduced in 1991, she was originally male but is now portrayed as a female in The Marvels. Dar-Benn's comic storyline involves a power-sharing agreement with another general, Ael-Dan, ruling the Kree empire. This explains why she has the same staff as Ronan in the trailer.

In Operation Galactic Storm, Dar-Benn plays a role in an arms race, and Nega Bands, powerful cuffs, are significant components. Interestingly, Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan, received her powers from a bangle, possibly related to the Nega Bands, found on a deceased blue-skinned alien in the comics.

The film also hints at Dar-Benn possessing a bangle. And potentially linking to the characters' powers and swapping abilities seen in the trailers.

At the same time, The Kree, known for their warlike nature and biological experimentation, will likely play a significant role. Carol's exposure to Kree experiments and her time in the Kree-controlled Starforce have shaped her relationship with them. The Kree's home planet, Hala, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, will also be part of Dar-Benn's plot.

True to this information, executive producer Mary Livanos previously hinted at Dar-Benn's Kree origins in The Marvels. She even described Zawe Ashton's Dar-Benn as a character representing a new era of the Kree Empire following a cataclysmic encounter with Captain Marvel in the past.

You can see more of Dar-Benn in The Marvels on November 10, with Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Samuel L. Jackson reprising their roles.