Darvin Ham is an American basketball coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. Let's get to know Darvin Ham's wife, Deneitra Ham.

Darvin Ham's wife is Deneitra Ham. Darvin attended Saginaw High School and played basketball. He averaged 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.5 turnovers per game.

Darvin signed with the Denver Nuggets as a free agent on Oct. 1, 1996. The Indiana Pacers acquired him in a trade in February 1997. Ham went on to sign free-agent deals with the Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.

In a 417-game NBA career, he averaged 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.8 fouls in 12.4 minutes. His biggest strength was his shooting, as he averaged 51.8 percent from the field.

Darvin Ham's coaching career began with the Albuquerque Thunderbirds as an assistant. He spent two seasons as an assistant before becoming their head coach in 2010.

After a successful season as head coach, Mike Brown made him an assistant coach on his Los Angeles Lakers staff. He worked with Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, and Dwight Howard in a player development role.

He joined the Atlanta Hawks coaching staff as an assistant in 2013 and helped the Hawks reach the playoffs in four consecutive seasons. The coaching team led the Hawks to a divisional title and the No. 1 seed in the 2015 Eastern Conference Playoffs. He helped four of their starting five to become 2015 NBA All-Stars.

Ham went with Mike Budenholzer to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018, and Bud was the NBA Coach of the Year in their first season. In 2020-21, Ham helped coach Milwaukee to an NBA title.

The Lakers hired Darvin Ham as their head coach on June 3, 2022. In his first season with the Lakers, he led the team to a fifth-place finish in the Pacific division and a Cinderella run through the playoffs, which ended in a four-game sweep to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Between his playing and coaching career, Darvin Ham built a net worth of $5 million. Throughout his career, Darvin Ham has had the same woman by his side. Let's get to know Darvin Ham's wife, Deneitra Ham.

Who is Deneitra Ham?

Deneitra was born on Aug. 24, 1976, in Dallas. She attended Magnet High School, Lamas University, and finally, Texas Tech where she met Darwin.

Deneitra is an elementary and middle-school teacher. She is also the CEO of Urban Youth Development, a nonprofit organization that she cofounded with her husband in 2003. The objective of the organization is to deliver programs to the youths of today, with a focus on cultural disinterest, poor socioeconomic position, society's deference, and at-risk adolescents.

Deneitra makes an effort to stay out of the public spotlight.

Darvin Ham, Deneitra Ham's issues

"Grow the kids to strengthen the community" ~Coach Ham

"Nourish today's youth for a productive tomorrow"~Deneitra Ham pic.twitter.com/CUtWlmWXEj — UrbanYouthDevelop (@UrbanYouthDev) July 7, 2014

The couple has gone through some difficult times in the past. Deneitra charged Darvin with domestic violence during his playing days but withdrew the charges. Darvin also apologized publicly for the incident.

On another occasion, Deneitra had a one-year probation for hitting Darvin over the head with a wine bottle. The incident took place in 2005. Deneitra pleaded guilty to the charge, even though Darvin didn't want to press charges.

Despite their issues, Deneitra has been a mainstay by Darwin's side for his entire basketball career. Since Deneitra likes to stay behind the scenes, we don't know too much about her personal life. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Darvin Ham's wife, Deneitra Ham.