Dive into the moment as Chelsea's OnlyFans star Astrid Wett narrowly avoids being struck by Darwin Nunez's shot during Liverpool clash.

In a thrilling yet perilous moment at Anfield, the clash between Chelsea and Liverpool took an unexpected turn. Darwin Nunez's powerful strike came dangerously close to hitting Chelsea fan and OnlyFans sensation Astrid Wett, seated in the away end. The incident unfolded as Nunez's shot, deflected for the tenth time this season, took an unpredictable trajectory, nearly colliding with Astrid and leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The viral moment quickly became a social media sensation, with fans playfully suggesting that Nunez might have been aiming for Astrid, turning a potentially hazardous situation into a lighthearted topic of discussion. Some even humorously speculated that such a precise strike could have instantly elevated Nunez's FIFA player card rating.

Amidst the jest and banter, Astrid took to social media to express her disbelief, stating, “Nunez has just nearly decapitated me in the stands, and you guys are laughing?” Her response added a layer of reality to the otherwise amusing incident, highlighting the unexpected hazards that can arise during live football matches.

The article delves further into Astrid's matchday experience, capturing her enthusiastic participation in Chelsea's away day rituals. From singing songs with the traveling support to showcasing her view of the pitch, Astrid shared snippets of her experience with her followers. The piece also touches upon Astrid's recent claim of a “backroom meeting” at Chelsea related to her presence and her interactions with key figures like manager Mauricio Pochettino and star player Cole Palmer.

Despite the off-field drama, Chelsea faced on-field struggles, marked by a 4-1 defeat against Liverpool. The disappointment on the pitch added to the intensity of emotions surrounding what had already been an eventful away day at Anfield, ensuring that the close encounter between Nunez's strike and Astrid Wett remained a memorable and talked-about incident.