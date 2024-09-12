At this point, Dave Bautista is about as well known for his on-screen roles as his in-ring efforts, with “The Animal” going from WWE Champion to international box office superstar for roles in films like Blader Runner 2049, The Killing Game, and as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, with which he has appeared in multiple movies across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from their namesake films to the Avengers.

Some fans love him for his time in Evolution, some fans have loved to see him evolve from his past to starring in films like A Knock at the Cabin, which helped to showcase that he can be a dramatic force in a more prestigious effort, but in the end, his acting chops have become harder and harder to ignore with each passing role.

Why? Because he has that certain je ne sais quoi that simply jumps off of the screen when he dazzles directors and keeps fans coming back for more, from Relative Strangers to Glass Onion and Dune 1 & 2.

But hey, just because Bautista has found a way to get where he wants to be, respected as an actor as opposed to just being notable for being a wrestler-turned-actor, that doesn't mean he can't put over other wrestlers with that same crossover potential. If anything, that makes Bautista sort of an expert on the matter, and in an interview with BuzzFeed, “The Animal” let it be known that he sees something similar in CM Punk, who he thinks could be a real star in the space if he committed himself to the craft.

“You know who I think I really overlooked as an actor? I don’t know if he hasn’t pursued it as much as he’d like to because he’s still heavily pursuing professional wrestling, but it is CM Punk, Phil Brooks,” Bautista noted via Fightful.

“His potential in acting is pretty unlimited. I really want to see more from him in acting. I’d actually love to work with him because I think he has a passion for acting, but I think still his heart is in professional wrestling, and until he’s able to let that go a little bit, he’ll never be able to fully envelop himself in acting, but I think Phil Brooks is a great actor.”

With roles on Heels, Mayans M.C., Rabid, Girl on the Third Floor, and Jakob's Wife, Punk has stepped out into the world of dramatic acting a few times over the past few years with surprising success, even if he hasn't earned the same acclaim as Bautista, or his fellow WWE Superstars like The Rock or John Cena. While it's unlikely he'll take the time off needed to get up to Bautista's level, who knows, Drew McIntyre is also in The Killer's Game with Bautista, and he barely missed any television to make it happen. If the right part comes along, maybe Punker will sign up, too.

Dave Bautista wants to become a leading man in Hollywood

Speaking of The Killing Game, the movie, due out later this month, will mark Bautista's first chance to play a leading role with a love interest, a pretty big deal for an acting star who has largely been relegated to supporting roles thus far in this career.

While Bautista is proud of his efforts in movies like Guardians, he explicitly targeted The Killing Game because it places him in the main role, which is a step he feels needs to happen in his career in order to get where he wants to be long-term.

“It was nerve-racking for me; I’m hoping people receive it well, still a little self-conscious about it. It was a challenge that I wanted, I accepted. It was a couple of years ago where I said to myself I need to stop taking so many supporting roles, and I need to seek out lead roles, even if I have to create lead roles for myself. I heard Mahershala Ali years ago saying that’s what he did; he said look, he had to start turning down supporting roles if he ever wanted to be a lead. And I do want to be a lead, that’s the way you progress in this business, and you don’t grow if you’re constantly taking supporting roles. You’re not going to become a bigger star, and my whole goal is to become a bigger star,” Bautista told The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s funny, I want to be a bigger star so I can make smaller films, that’s my goal. Those are the films I love. But the fastest route to that is being a commodity; if you’re a big star, you’re a commodity. So that’s the thing — people are willing to listen to you, they’re willing to hear you out if you can bring something to the table, and you bring something to the table when you’re a big star. So, I’m hoping that I can grow my name and become enough of a star where I can make smaller independent films.”

Technically speaking, Bautista isn't wrong; smaller movies can live or die based on who stars in them, and if “The Animal” can make himself into a big enough commodity to drive these sorts of films into financial success, he'll be one step further along on the path toward landing the sort of roles that justify Oscar consideration. While the WWE Hall of Fame is a guarantee for Bautista, he still has to put in the work needed to reach that same level of success in cinema.