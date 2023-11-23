Musician Dave Stewart gives an update on The Time Experience Project and Who to Love, which is a rock opera.

Dave Stewart opened up about a new group called The Time Experience Project and a modern rock opera called Who to Love.

The group just released an album and also a short film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dave Stewart and the Who to Love project

The musician had much to say about the new project and its meaning.

“It's a project born out of spontaneity while hearing the music by Mokadelic on Gomorrah's score and freaking out over the music,” Stewart said. “It made my imagination go wild, and I worked, wrote songs, asked if I could meet a great actor or actress, and now it's amazing! We're all here with a project finished with a whole movie and with 10 songs and drama! It is one of those things where it manifests because of intention, it's the law of intent.”

Who to Love features Greta Scarano as a singer. She's an Italian actress who's in the films Suburra and Superheroes, Rotton Tomatoes states.

Stewart discussed how he was able to get her to sing on the project by saying, “Well, I knew she could play drums, so I knew she understood rhythm and everything musical. And she's an actress, a great actress. So I just did a test with her, just as COVID was happening. I sent her something and asked her to sing along with that, and she did and sent it back to me and I could tell, ‘OK, it's going to be good.'”

As for this being rock opera, he said, “Rock has become a very obscure kind of label to call something. You can call Depeche Mode an electronic group, but it's like a rock electronic group. I think it's because it's a group of people, myself and Mokadleic. It is like an electronic opera, but I'm also playing guitar on it, so it's like, what do you call it?”

Be sure to check out Dave Stewart and The Time Experience Project's Who to Love album and short film to see what this rock opera is all about.