David Beckham shares love for seafood and had a chef spoon-feeding him baby eels in a luxury restaurant in Spain.

The star, now an owner of Inter Miami FC, showcased his love for percebes, a Galician delicacy known as the world's most expensive seafood. In details obtained by Daily Mail, the former footballer enjoyed this rare treat at Barcelona's renowned seafood restaurant, Botafumeiro.

Now, the bonkers part is that percebes can cost up to £400 per lb, with a portion ranging from £80. Owing to their scarcity and the dangers involved in harvesting them.

During the dining experience, David Beckham shared the seafood delicacy to his Instagram Stories revealing his delight in consuming the percebes. He event went to compare it to his Mother's version. “‘Not as good as yours mum but not bad.” Despite their unconventional appearance, resembling dragon claws or dinosaur toes, Beckham expressed his affection for the food. Particularly when in Spain.

The attentive manager at Botafumeiro, Juan Jesus Perez Alonso, added an entertaining touch to Beckham's meal by spoon-feeding him baby eels. While the exact prices of Beckham's dishes weren't disclosed, the restaurant's menu reflects a high-end dining experience. With items like a seafood platter for two costing £165.07. But for someone like David Beckham, a pricey seafood is just a cent.

What's more interesting is it shows Beckham‘s culinary adventures, including this pricey seafood indulgence. Which aligns perfectly with his appreciation for unique and diverse meals. While his wife, Victoria Beckham, may not share his taste for percebes, known for her health-conscious choices, Beckham continues to explore and share his love for different cuisines.