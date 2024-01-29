The former late night host defends them.

There are quite a few haters out there when it comes to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. However, one person who has their back is David Letterman.

Regarding the media coverage they receive, the former Late Night host shared his thoughts in a post on social media, Deadline reports.

David Letterman defends Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

He starts by saying, “Taylor Swift. I don't think in the history of show business, in the history of popular culture have we ever witnessed anything like this.”

Letterman goes into all the ugly parts of the world and why we should support the two.

“Here's Taylor Swift, who is a glowing bright light of goodness in the world, and she starts dating Kelsey Grammer,” he said, referring to the Fraiser star.

Then, he added, “The [Kelce] people say, ‘Oh, no, no, no, don't bother us. We're all caught up in football. We don't want Taylor and football.' And the Taylor Swift people, the Swifties are saying, ‘Oh, we don't want a footballer in here with [Kelce].'”

“And I say to both camps, ‘This is such a lovely thing,'” he continued. “Shut up! It's good for the footballers. It's good for Taylor Swift, and it's something positive and happy for the world. And also politically, Taylor Swift is a huge force, and I think just wants to see people do the right thing. So, God bless Taylor Swift and [Kelce].”

It's nice of David Letterman to have their backs. He might as well because we feel we'll see a ton more of these two for a long time.