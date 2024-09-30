ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 8: Diyar Nurgozhav vs. Bartosz Szewczyk continues with a fight between David Martinez and Xavier Franklin in the bantamweight division. Martinez comes into his fight on the Contender Series winning each of his last six fights meanwhile, Franklin is an undefeated prospect who has won all five of his fights coming into this week’s episode of the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Martinez-Franklin prediction and pick.

David Martinez (10-1) was the Combate Global Bantamweight Champion who fought out his contract and became a free agent. He has won 10 of his 11 professional bouts with his lone loss being a very close split decision defeat back in 2021. Now, Martinez will look to extend his winning streak to seven in a row when he takes on the unbeaten Xavier Franklin this Tuesday night.

Xavier Franklin (5-0) was the Peak Fighting Bantamweight Champion and is coming off defending his title against Isaiah Gutierrez who he finished via KO/TKO in round three. Franklin has only been a pro for three years fighting five times but he’s shown that even though he’s inexperienced he has what it takes to compete at the highest level. Franklin will be looking to show that he’s UFC level when he takes on David Martinez on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Contender Series UFC Odds

David Martinez-Xavier Franklin Odds

David Martinez: -188

Xavier Franklin: +160

Why David Martinez Will Win

David “Black Spartan” Martinez is poised to secure a victory over Xavier “Mr. Benjamin” Franklin in their bantamweight clash on Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series this Tuesday. The undefeated Mexican prospect brings an impressive 10-1 record into the Octagon, showcasing a well-rounded skill set that should prove too much for Franklin to handle.

Martinez’s crisp boxing and diverse striking arsenal will likely be the key differentiator in this matchup. His ability to mix up his attacks and maintain pressure should keep Franklin on the defensive throughout the fight. With 11 professional fights under his belt compared to Franklin’s six, Martinez has faced a wider variety of opponents and fighting styles. This experience will be crucial in adapting to Franklin’s game plan and making necessary adjustments mid-fight.

Martinez has demonstrated a knack for ending fights, with seven of his ten wins coming by way of stoppage. This finishing instinct is exactly what Dana White looks for in potential UFC signees, giving Martinez an additional motivational boost to secure a decisive victory. The “Black Spartan” is known for his relentless pressure and high-volume striking. This cardio advantage should wear down Franklin as the fight progresses, potentially leading to a late-round stoppage or a dominant decision win.

Having gone the distance in four of his fights, including a five-round war, Martinez has proven his ability to perform under pressure. This mental fortitude will be crucial in the high-stakes Contender Series environment.

While Franklin brings his own set of skills to the table, Martinez’s superior striking, experience, and proven ability to finish fights make him the favorite to secure both the win and a UFC contract. Expect Martinez to control the pace of the fight, gradually break down Franklin with his striking, and potentially secure a late TKO victory in what should be an impressive Contender Series performance.

Why Xavier Franklin Will Win

Xavier “Mr. Benjamin” Franklin is poised to secure a victory over David “Black Spartan” Martinez in their bantamweight clash on Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series this Tuesday. Despite being the less experienced fighter on paper, Franklin brings a perfect 5-0 record and unique skillset that should prove challenging for Martinez.

Franklin’s unblemished professional record provides a significant psychological edge. He’s never tasted defeat in the cage, which can instill a level of confidence that’s hard to match. With three of his five wins coming by stoppage, Franklin has demonstrated the power and precision to end fights1. This finishing instinct is exactly what Dana White looks for in potential UFC signees.

Franklin has shown versatility in his victories, with wins coming by both knockout and submission1. This adaptability will be key in countering Martinez’s game plan and exploiting any weaknesses. As the less experienced fighter facing an opponent with twice as many professional bouts, Franklin will likely enter the cage with a chip on his shoulder. This underdog mentality can often lead to inspired performances.

While Martinez brings his own impressive 10-1 record to the table, Franklin’s combination of undefeated momentum, finishing ability, and physical advantages make him a dark horse in this matchup. Expect Franklin to utilize his reach to keep Martinez at bay, potentially securing a late stoppage or a hard-fought decision victory to earn his UFC contract.

Final David Martinez-Xavier Franklin Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun scrap between these two bantamweight prospects. While Franklin is a dangerous opponent, Martinez has the skills to be a longtime fighter in the UFC’s bantamweight division. Ultimately, Franklin is going to look to come out and throw heavy shots trying to take Martinez’s head off but Martinez’s slick striking and championship kickboxing background will help him counter Franklin to land his own strikes eventually putting Franklin away and securing his UFC contract.

Final David Martinez-Xavier Franklin Prediction & Pick: David Martinez (-188)