Xander Bogaerts’ departure from the Boston Red Sox was filled with plenty of drama.

Even after he decided to opt out of his contract in November, Bogaerts remained in contact with the Red Sox for a possible multiyear deal. Boston’s final offer to the veteran shortstop reportedly centered on a six-year deal worth “roughly $160 [million].” In the end, the four-time All-Star elected to take his talents to the San Diego Padres, signing off on a blockbuster 11-year, $280 million contract in December.

David Ortiz arrived at the Red Sox’s spring training complex on Friday to touch base with his former team. Ortiz, who was a teammate of Bogaerts’ for just four seasons in Boston, noted that it was “different” not seeing Bogaerts with the team anymore.

“I retired six years ago and then every time I come in [for Spring Training], the first guy coming out and giving me a hug, it was Bogey,” Ortiz said. “Not seeing him around is something that is different. But it’s well-known, but that’s the game. It’s a business and I can call myself lucky enough that I played here a long time and I ended my career here.

“But that’s not the case with most of the players, especially nowadays with all the big contracts and other stuff going on.”

Bogaerts was open to staying put with the American League East side, but he knew even before the start of the 2022 season that the entire dilemma would end up being a complicated one.

“I didn’t get my hopes up,” Bogaerts said during a recent appearance on Rob Bradford’s “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast. “I remember in spring training, Scott approached me about an extension offer. I was like, ‘Alright, let’s see what’s going on,’ and then when he came back with the offer, it was like, ‘Aw s**t, this is pretty rough.’

“This is a little disappointing, to be honest.”

Bogaerts was a standout performer during his run with the Red Sox. He was a vital contributor in Boston’s World Series-winning runs in both 2013 and 2018. Overall, he recorded 752 runs and 308 doubles in 10 seasons in Boston.