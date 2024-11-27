ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Davidson-Arizona prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Davidson-Arizona.

The Arizona Wildcats have handled small-conference opponents but have been bludgeoned by teams from power conferences in recent weeks. This college basketball season has taken a worrisome turn for Arizona, which gave up over 100 points against Wisconsin in a foul-plagued loss and then struggled on offense in a clunky home-court loss to Duke this past Friday. Losing games is bad enough; losing games decisively is worse. Most of all, losing games in different ways, with the defense struggling in one game and the offense floundering in another, has to make a head coach highly concerned. It's not as though this Arizona team has just one limited or localized flaw to address, and then everything will be fine. That's not the case. There are pervasive problems on this team which go beyond one factor or one player.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd needs to get a lot of diffent roster components aligned and refocus his team so that Arizona can recover from its recent losses and evolve into the kind of team this group can become. There is talent and potential on this team, but we haven't seen it against quality opposition. It might take a little time for the Wildcats to discover who they are and round into form.

Davidson: +15.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1000

Arizona: -15.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -2100

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Davidson Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is large. Arizona is a much better team than Davidson, but how can Arizona be trusted with 15.5 points right now? The Wildcats are not a dependable team. A team can't give up 103 to Wisconsin and be seen as an elite group. A team can't struggle to shoot the ball against Duke the way Arizona did on its home floor and be taken seriously as a top-tier force in major college basketball. Arizona is still dealing with a problem it faced on numerous occasions last year, including in its crushing NCAA Tournament loss to Clemson in the Sweet 16: If Caleb Love is not in a groove on offense, the whole team suffers. Love is unguardable when his shots are going in, but he will have bad shooting games, and he will fall in love with the 3-point shot to the detriment of his team. Arizona has to be less dependent on Caleb Love shooting the ball well. The Wildcats need to grow into a new basketball identity which doesn't require Love to score at a high level. If Love struggles here, the odds are high that Davidson will cover the spread.

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wildcats are struggling, but they have thumped smaller-conference teams. They have run into a world of difficulty against really good opponents, but Davidson is just not in the same weight class as Wisconsin and Duke. There's a real difference here, and the spread isn't that large — it's well under 20 points. Arizona can certainly win this by 18 points and cover.

Final Davidson-Arizona Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Arizona, but given the way the Wildcats are playing, we think you should pass on this one.

Final Davidson-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona -15.5