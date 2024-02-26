Dayton looks to rebound from a conference loss as they face Davidson. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Davidson-Dayton prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Davidson comes into the game sitting at 15-12 on the year, while also 5-9 in conference play. That places them in tenth in the A-10. They have been trading wins and losses as of late. In the last seven games, they have lost, and then won, in each of them. Last time out, it was a loss, falling by three on the road to Richmond.
Meanwhile, Dayton is 21-5 on the year and 11-3 in conference play. That places them in third, one game behind Richmond and Loyola Chicago. They are coming off their third loss on the road in conference play. It was against George Mason, as a second-half 13-0 run to take the lead and win 71-67.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Davidson-Dayton Odds
Davidson: +10.5 (-115)
Moneyline: +430
Dayton: -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline: -580
Over: 133.5 (-110)
Under: 133.5 (-110)
How to Watch Davidson vs. Dayton
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: CBS Sports Network
Why Davidson Will Cover The Spread/Win
Davidson comes in ranked 104th in KenPom's efficiency ratings. They are 165th on offense while sitting 59th on defense this year. Davidson sits 265th in points per game and is not a great shooting team. They are 235th in effective field goal percentage this year, and they do not shoot much from three. They are 166th in the nation in three-point attempts this year, while sitting 277th in three-point percentage this year.
Grant Huffman leads the Davidson offense. He is second on the team in scoring this year, with 13.1 points per game. He also is the primary assist man on the team. Huffman leads the team with 5.1 assists per game this year. The leading scorer this year is David Skogman. He comes in with 13.2 points per game. These two are also two of the best rebounders, with Skogman coming in with 4.9 rebounds per game, and Huffman coming in with 5.0 per game.
Davidson has four players averaging over 12 points per game. Beyond Skogman and Huffman, Connor Kochera comes in averaging 12.2 points per game this year, he is also shooting over 50 percent from the field this year. Reed Bailer is averaging 12.5 points per game this year, while also leading the team in rebounds per game with 5.9 per game. Rounding out the top offensive options is Bobby Drukin, who has 8,8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds per game.
Davidson on defense sits 38th in the nation points allowed per game this year. Still, they limit shot attempts very well. They are 27th in the nation in opponent field goal attempts. Grant Huffman has been solid here, with 1.5 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Angelo Brizzi comes in with 1.3 steals per game.
Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread/Win
Dayton comes in sitting 26th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings this year. They have been solid on offense this year, sitting 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency, while sitting 62nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. While Dayton sits 146th in points per game, they are some of the best in the nation at shooting and moving the ball. Dayton is 15th in the nation in effective field goal percentage, while sitting eighth in the nation in three-point percentage. Dayton is also 22nd in the nation in assists to turnover ratio.
The leader of this offense is DaRon Holmes II. He comes into the game shooting 55.3 percent this year with 20.2 points per game. The forward is primarily an inside scorer, while also playing well on the inside in general. Holmes has 7.9 rebounds per game this year. Second on the team in points is Nate Santos. Santos is also shooting well from three this year. He comes in with 11.9 points per game while shooting 42.2 percent from three this year. Santos also adds 6.5 rebounds per game this year.
Further, Koby Brea is playing well. He comes in with 10.3 points per game this year while leading the team with 73 three-pointers made this year. He is shooting 48.7 percent from three this year.
Dayton also gets help from Kobe Elvis and Javon Bennett. Elvis comes in with just 9.0 points per game but has 3.4 assists per game this year. Bennett comes in with 8.9 points per game, but he has 3.7 assists per game this year, which leads the team.
Dayton is also solid on defense this year, coming in 14th in the nation in points allowed per game. At the same time, they do sit 239th in rebounds per game. They allow just a 47.1 percent effective field goal percentage, which is 38th in the nation. DaRon Holmes is also a huge part of the defense, coming in with 2.2 blocks per game this year. Javon Bennett also adds 1.2 steals per game this year.
Final Davidson-Dayton Prediction & Pick
Davidson has not been great this year, but they have covered five of the last six games overall. Dayton has covered in just two of the last five games. Still, Dayton is the much better team here. Dayton at home has been great, and they will be great again in this one. They will use their solid defense to build a lead and hold onto in this one, as Dayton rebounds from their loss to George Mason.
Final Davisons-Dayton Prediction & Pick: Dayton -10.5 (-105)