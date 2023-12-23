Dmitry Bivol successfully defends his WBA light heavyweight title with a dominant decision victory over Lyndon Arthur.

Dmitry Bivol, the elusive enigma of the light heavyweight division, turned in a masterclass in controlled aggression on Saturday night, dismantling Lyndon Arthur over twelve rounds in a one-sided decision victory. The fight, billed as a crossroads clash between two rising contenders, quickly devolved into a showcase of Bivol's technical brilliance and Arthur's frustrating inability to crack the Russian's defensive code.

From the opening bell, Bivol established a jab that Arthur simply couldn't solve. A piston-like left, fired with metronomic precision, kept Arthur at bay, disrupting his rhythm and frustrating his attempts to launch any meaningful offense. Arthur, a game but ultimately outmatched opponent, resorted to a plodding gameplan as he was ultimately countered through its entirety.

The second half of the fight was a masterclass in counter-punching from Bivol. Arthur became increasingly predictable, desperate to turn the tide, and Bivol capitalized ruthlessly. Sharp left hooks and stinging right crosses met Arthur's every lunge, leaving the Englishman's face reddening and his confidence waning. Bivol, never one to seek the spectacular, remained composed and patient, content to pick his shots and chip away at Arthur's resolve with each passing round. Bivol was able to pour on the pressure late in the 11th round sending Arthur to the canvas after a well-timed body shot against the ropes.

When the 12th and final round started, Bivol was a man on a mission looking to finish the job. He landed a heavy flurry of strikes, mixing high low then low high as Arthur shelled up against the ropes. The referee looked like he was getting ready to stop the fight but Arthur fought out of the position and eventually was able to get the fight back at range. Arthur was then able to land some of his own strikes as the round continued on but it was the pace and the pressure that wilted Arthur but he managed to see the judge's scorecards which is an accomplishment in its own right.

The final bell was a formality. All three judges saw the fight overwhelmingly in Bivol's favor, scoring it 120-107 in a testament to the Russian's dominance. For Bivol, this victory was more than just a successful return to the ring after a year-long layoff. It was a statement, a chilling reminder that he remains one of the most skilled and dangerous operators in the light heavyweight division.

Dmitry Bivol defeated Lyndon Arthur by unanimous decision with scores reading of 120-107 x3, retaining his WBA light heavyweight title, making the most consecutive WBA 175lb title defenses in history (11).

Arthur, on the other hand, faces a period of soul-searching. His stock has undoubtedly fallen after this defeat, and he must now go back to the drawing board and re-evaluate his approach to the sport. Whether he can rediscover the form that once saw him challenge for world titles remains to be seen, but one thing is certain, Dmitry Bivol has served notice that he is a force to be reckoned with, and any future light heavyweight champion will have to go through him and hopefully we get Artue Beterbiev next in 2024.