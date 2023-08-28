Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is the sequel to Daymare: 1998, a 2019 survival horror title for the PC, PS4, and the Xbox One. Here is all the information you need to know about Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle including its release date, platforms, and gameplay and story details.

Daymare 1994 Sandcastle Release Date: August 30, 2023

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle has a release date of August 30, 2023, for the PC through Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5. The game was developed by Invader Studios and published by Leonardo Interactive.

Gameplay

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a third-person story-driven survival horror game. Armed with the most innovative and technologically advanced weapons of all time, players will get to fight against never-before-seen creatures while they make it through a series of frightfully evocative settings all ready to be discovered. Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle’s gameplay features fierce and deadly enemies that take the form of the player’s most horrifying nightmares, hardcore action game mechanics, and environmental puzzles, with every horror amplified by a chilling soundtrack that makes your spine tingle as you explore the horrors of the game. Equipped with the new and improved D.I.D. system, players will be able to explore, analyze, and keep track of their inventory with a simple but intuitive UI.

Story

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a prequel to Daymare: 1998, but playing the previous game may prove beneficial but ultimately not required to enjoy this game. Players take on the role of special agent Dalila Reyes, a former government spy now in the service of the H.A.D.E.S. unit, or the Hexacore Advanced Division for Extraction and Search. Players will get to investigate the most advanced experimental research center in the USA, which also happens to house some of the most desolate and horrific horrors known to man, as part of the top-secret Sandcastle mission. New details about the pasts of beloved Daymare: 1998 characters will be revealed as Dalila Reyes uncovers secrets in the game’s story.

