There are quite a few allegations in the new lawsuit.

Actress Arianne Zucker is suing Days of Our Lives producers for sexual harassment and more.

TMZ reports that the actress is going after Corday Prodcution Inc., which includes its producer, Ken Corday, and Albert Alarr, a former executive producer of the soap. She's alleging Alarr sexually harassed her and other female employees, amongst other things.

Arianne Zucker is suing Days of Our Lives producers in sexual harassment lawsuit

The star states she was sexually touched in a nonconsensual way. Additionally, there were sexually harassing comments from Alarr. One particular situation is Alarr pulling her close and making sexual moaning noises.

Plus, she indicated that while filming, he'd make sexually suggestive remarks. These included comments about wanting to switch positions with actors during sex scenes and more.

Apparently, his behavior was well known, and the company didn't do anything about it.

Zucker even contacted the show's co-producer, Sony, for help by meeting with HR. During this time, Alarr continued to work on the show until he was fired last August, knowing the allegations would be public sooner or later.

Alarr wasn't the only one let go. Zucker claims she was essentially fired due to a “take it or leave it ” offer and wouldn't negotiate. Her old contract expired last month.

Because of all of this, she's suing for harassment, discrimination, retaliation, negligent hiring and supervision, plus wrongful termination. There's an unspecified amount of damages she's seeking.

Arianne Zucker is a three-time Emmy-nominated actress. On Days of Our Lives, she played Nicole Walker.

This lawsuit is heating up, so we'll see where it goes as more details emerge.