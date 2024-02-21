The top team in the A-10 takes the stage as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Dayton-George Mason prediction and pick.

The top team in the A-10 takes the stage as Dayton visits George Mason. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Dayton-George Mason prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Dayton comes into the game sitting at 21-4 overall, with an 11-2 record in conference play. That places them tied for first place in the A-10 with Loyola Chicago. After a tough loss, in which the offense did not get going against VCU, Dayton has played well in the last two games. They beat Duquesne by 16, and then last time out beat Fordham. It was a closer game than expected, but Dayton still came away with an eight-point win.

Meanwhile, Goerge Mason is 17-8 on the year, and 6-6 in conference play. That places them in seventh place in the conference this year. They have also won two straight games. First, on the road against Davidson, they made a second-half comeback, to hold on to win 57-55. Then last time out, they faced George Washington. That was a dominating performance from George Mason, as they won 90-67, not trailing once.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Dayton-George Mason Odds

Dayton: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -140

George Mason: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 133.5 (-118)

Under: 133.5 (-104)

How to Watch Dayton vs. George Mason

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dayton comes in sitting 2225th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings this year. They have been solid on offense this year, sitting 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency, while sitting 56th in adjusted defensive efficiency. While Dayton sits 143rd in points per game, they are some of the best in the nation at shooting and moving the ball. Dayton is 12th in the nation in effective field goal percentage, while sitting seventh in the nation in three-point percentage. Dayton is also 23rd in the nation in assists to turnover ratio.

The leader of this offense is DaRon Holmes II. He comes into the game shooting 55.4 percent this year with 20.0 points per game. The forward is primarily an inside scorer, while also playing well on the inside in general. Holmes has 8.0 rebounds per game this year. Second on the team in points is Nate Santos. Santos is also shooting well from three this year. He comes in with 12.1 points per game while shooting 43.0 percent from three this year. Santos also adds 6.6 rebounds per game this year. Further, Koby Brea is playing well. He comes in with 10.4 points per game this year while leading the team with 70 three-pointers made this year. He is shooting 48.9 percent from three this year.

Dayton also gets help from Kobe Elvis and Javon Bennett. Elvis comes in with just 9.2 points per game but has 3.5 assists per game this year. Bennett comes in with 9.0 points per game, but he has 3.6 assists per game this year, which leads the team.

Dayton is also solid on defense this year, coming in 13th in the nation in points allowed per game. While they do sit 222nd in rebounds per game. They allow just a 46.9 percent effective field goal percentage, which is 37th in the nation. DaRon Holmes is also a huge part of the defense, coming in with 2.2 blocks per game this year. Javon Bennett also adds 1.2 steals per game this year.

Why George Mason Will Cover The Spread/Win

George Mason is 95th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They sit 92nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 106th in adjusted defensive efficiency. George Mason is 161st in the nation in points per game this year, while they sit 63rd in effective field goal percentage. Keysahwn Hall leads the team in points per game this year. He comes in with 17.8 points per game this year, while he is shooting 49.4 percent from the field this year. Joining him in scoring well is Darius Maddox. Maddox comes in with 13.8 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Amari Kelly comes in with 12.0 points per game this year, while he is shooting 57.0 percent.

George Mason is 103rd in the nation in rebounds per game and sits 105th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate. Hall leads the way here as well. He comes in with 8.7 rebounds per game this year. Almost all of his rebounds are on the defensive end, with 189 of 217 rebounds this year. Meanwhile, Amari Kelly comes in with 6.2 rebounds per game this year, and he is better on the offensive side of the glass. He has 52 offensive rebounds out of 148 this year,

George Mason is 53rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 53rd in opponent effective field goal margin. Baraka Okojie has been solid on defense this year, coming in with 1.4 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Amari Kelly has 1.2 blocks per game this year.

Final Dayton-George Mason Prediction & Pick

While the George Mason defense is solid, holding other teams to a 40.5 percent shooting percentage, which is 22nd in the nation, it is not against the three. George Mason is 238th in the nation in opponent three-point percentage this year. Dayton has a solid defense and should be able to slow down George Mason while hitting enough threes to build a lead.

Final Dayton-George Mason Prediction & Pick: Dayton -2.5 (-110)