It is an A-10 battle as Dayton and Saint Louis face off. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Dayton-Saint Louis prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Dayton comes into the game sitting at 22-6 on the year, and 12-4 in conference play. That places them in third in the A-10, a game behind Loyola Chicago and two games behind Richmond. They have lost two of their last three though. First, they fell to George Mason on the road before beating Davidson. Last time out, they faced Loyola Chicago on the road, and while thye would have the lead at the half, they would fall 77-72.
Meanwhile, Saint Louis comes into the game sitting at 11-18 on the year, and 4-12 in conference play. That places them in 14th in the A-10 this year. They have won two of their last three though. First, it was a five-point win over Goerge Washington, before they lost to Richmond. Last time out, they beat Rhode Island by three. This will also be the second time these two have faced, with Dayton winning the first game at home 70-65.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Dayton-Saint Louis Odds
Dayton: -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline: -520
Saint Louis: +10.5 (-115)
Moneyline: +385
Over: 152.5 (-115)
Under: 152.5 (-105)
How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT
TV: CBS Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread/Win
Dayton comes in sitting 27th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings this year. They have been solid on offense this year, sitting 21st in adjusted offensive efficiency, while sitting 62nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. While Dayton sits 138th in points per game, they are some of the best in the nation at shooting and moving the ball. Dayton is 12th in the nation in effective field goal percentage, while sitting sixth in the nation in three-point percentage. Dayton is also 39th in the nation in assists to turnover ratio.
The leader of this offense is DaRon Holmes II. He comes into the game shooting 55.3 percent this year with 20.0 points per game. The forward is primarily an inside scorer, while also playing well on the inside in general. Holmes has 8.0 rebounds per game this year. Second on the team in points is Nate Santos. Santos is also shooting well from three this year. He comes in with 11.9 points per game while shooting 41.0 percent from three this year. Santos also adds 6.4 rebounds per game this year. Further, Koby Brea is playing well. He comes in with 10.4 points per game this year while leading the team with 80 three-pointers made this year. He is shooting 48.8 percent from three this year.
Dayton also gets help from Kobe Elvis and Javon Bennett. Elvis comes in with just 9.0 points per game but has 3.8 assists per game this year. Bennett comes in with 8.9 points per game, but he has 3.5 assists per game this year, which is tied for the team lead.
Dayton is also solid on defense this year, coming in 17th in the nation in points allowed per game. At the same time, they do sit 233rd in rebounds per game. They allow just a 47.2 percent effective field goal percentage, which is 36th in the nation. DaRon Holmes is also a huge part of the defense, coming in with 2.2 blocks per game this year. Javon Bennett also adds 1.3 steals per game this year.
Why Saint Louis Will Cover The Spread/Win
Saint Louis is 214th in KemPom's adjusted efficiency metric, sitting 94th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 345th in adjusted defensive efficiency on the year. Saint Louis is 143rd in the nation in points per game, while sitting 157th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Sincere Parker currently leads the team in points per game, with 15.9 points per contest. He has played in just 16 games this year though. Still, he is shooting 49.2 percent in those games. Gibson Jimerson is next on the team with 15.0 points per game while shooting just 39.5 percent on the year. Rounding out the top scorers are Terrence Hargrove and Bradley Ezewiro, both of whom come into the game with over 12 points per game.
Saint Louis is 250th in the nation in rebounds per game this year but sits 165th in the nation in defensive rebounding rates. Ezewiro leads here as well, with 6.2 rebounds per game in his 18 games this year. Meanwhile, Hargrove is second with 5.4 rebounds per game, while Parker is third with 4.3 rebounds per game. Only Ezewire comes in averaging more than 1.5 offensive rebounds per game this year.
Saint Louis is 341st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 336th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Larry Hughes has been solid on defense, with 1.2 steals per game this year. Still, Saint Louis has just 6.1 steals per game this year, while turning over the ball 11.9 times per game of the season.
Final Dayton-Saint Louis Prediction & Pick
Dayton did not cover the spread the last time these two teams faced and has failed to do so in four of their last six games. Still, Saint Louis has covered in just two of their last six, and just three of their last 12 since the game with Dayton. Dayton struggled in the first game, but being third in the A-10 is not something that will be impressive to the selection committee. They need a big win here to show that they belong in the field with a good seed, even if they do not win their conference tournament. Dayton will do just that tonight.
Final Dayton-Saint Louis Prediction & Pick: Dayton -10.5 (-105)