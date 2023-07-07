Michael Keaton recently made his return to DC as Batman in The Flash, and one of his adversaries from Batman Returns, Danny DeVito, recently spoke about potentially returning as the Penguin.

Speaking to SFX Magazine, DeVito said he'd be game for a return as the DC villain. “I would definitely consider doing it, yeah,” he said.

“Batman Returns was a great part, it was operatic. You could just pull out all the stops. There were so many motivating things, so many things churning up inside of him. Being the odd man out — the odd bird out —brought the character out of me. It was an emotional experience for me because I felt it was an opportunity of a lifetime to play Oswald Cobblepot with Tim's [Burton] vision and design. Tim is a genius to me,” DeVito said.

Whether or not this happens remains to be seen. Colin Farrell is currently holding down the role in Matt Reeves' Batman universe and is set to lead a spinoff series for Max.

Danny DeVito isn't getting any younger, but that hasn't stopped him from working. He remains the star of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and recently starred in Disney's Dumbo and Jumanji: The Next Level. Coming up, he will star in Disney's Haunted Mansion film — a film based on the theme park ride — and also voices a character in Migration. He's currently in production on Sniff — a film with Al Pacino, Morgan Freeman, and Helen Mirren — and has a film called Poolman in post-production.

Haunted Mansion will be released on July 28.