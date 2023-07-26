While Shazam! was a big hit for DC, its sequel, Fury of the Gods, was not. The film grossed a paltry $57 million domestically and $133 million worldwide despite adding star power like Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren. As a result, Zachary Levi is unsure of what his future holds as the hero as a new regime enters the fold.

During an appearance on The FilmUp podcast, Levi cast doubt over his future as the DC hero. “I don't know what the future holds, because Fury of the Gods was not well received. I have no idea where we go from here,” he said.

He's not wrong, at least about the response to the Shazam! sequel. Fury of the Gods holds a 49% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes — a massive drop from the first film's 90% score — but the actor still hopes that hindsight will help the sequel's legacy.

“I believe that history will who, you know? It'll be one of those things that people will go back [and] will watch Fury of the Gods on home

, streaming, or on a plane, or whatever and it'll be this movie that they heard so much s**t about and then they'll be like ‘Well, wait a minute!'” Levi said.

Time will tell if the Shazam! sequel's legacy will change. The film was the follow-up to the successful first film and followed the team of foster kids as they take on the Daughters of Atlas. The main cast of the first film — Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Fulton, and Meagan Good — all return while some newcomers including Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler also starred in the film.