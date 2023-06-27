A week after screen tests for the upcoming DC film Superman: Legacy, names are now rising to the surface for those in the running to play the iconic villain Lex Luthor.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that siblings Alexander Skarsgård and Bill Skarsgård are both on the shortlist for the part of Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy. THR also mentions that Nicholas Hoult, who was among those who screen-tested for the part of the titular hero, originally wanted the part as well and it's unclear if he's still in the running.

THR also reports that other parts, such as members of the DC supergroup, the Authority, are yet to be cast. This indicates that this iteration of Superman would be in a world where other superheroes exist. However, it is also noted that decisions for castings could come this week.

Superman: Legacy will kick off James Gunn's regime at DC as the head of creative with Peter Safran. THR notes that Gunn hopes to begin shooting the film in “early 2024” to make its July 11, 2025 release date. Before then, the previous DC cinematic universe regime, the DCEU, still has a couple of films to release — Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It remains unclear how those heroes tie into Gunn's forthcoming DCU, especially since the recently-released Flash film did nothing to help clarify that.

Alexander Skarsgård is most known for his role in True Blood as Eric Northman. He's also coming off of the lead role in Robert Eggers' The Northman — a Norse epic. Earlier this year, he starred in Brandon Cronenberg's absolutely unhinged Infinity Pool with Mia Goth.

Bill Skarsgård was put on the map for his performance as Pennywise the clown in Andy Muschietti's IT films. Since the second film, he has appeared in films such as Eternals, and Barbarian, and he played the antagonist of John Wick: Chapter 4. Coming up, he's set to star in the upcoming remake of The Crow as the titular character and in another remake, Nosferatu, as Count Orlok.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.