Joker's past will be on full display in a new arc from DC Comics set to explore the villains early days terrorizing Gotham.

Joker's history has been one veiled in mystery for most of his life in the pages of DC Comics, but that looks to be changing with an upcoming limited series that will dig deeper into the Clown Prince of Crime‘s early days.

DC announced Thursday it would be running a special three-issue arc titled Joker: Year One set to run weekly in February 2024 within Batman issues 142 to 144, according to IGN. As the title implies, the arc will cover the supervillain's first year in Gotham City after his altercation with Batman at Ace Chemicals seen in Alan Moore's graphic novel Batman: The Killing Joke.

It is the latest example of DC Comics somehow both flushing out Joker's backstory and adding even more mystery to Batman's archenemy. The recent Three Jokers arc exemplifies this approach with the titular Jokers representing the character's different comic incarnations that also raise questions about if there had always been multiple Jokers or if one created the other two.

The arc followed the three Jokers, dubbed The Criminal, The Clown, and The Comedian, as they set out with a plan that involved Batman and the man responsible for killing his parents, Joe Chill. At first glance, it was believed the Jokers were attempting to create a fourth Joker using Joe Chill in an attempt to break The Dark Knight once and for all. It was revealed at the end of the arc, though, that The Comedian manipulated events to kill the other two Jokers and have Batman reconcile with a terminally-ill Joe Chill before his death.

The other reveal at the end of the arc was that Joker's wife and child from before his transformation were alive and hadn't died in a home accident. While it remains to be seen if this revelation will play into the Year One arc for the Clown Prince of Crime, the thread will be available should writer Chip Zdarsky choose to explore it.