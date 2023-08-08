DC United is on the verge of severing ties with forward Taxi Fountas in the wake of a racism allegation that has cast a shadow over the club, reported by goal.com. DC United and Taxi Fountas, the Greece international forward, are moving towards a contract termination following his suspension by the club due to an accusation of racism. The suspension, which also involved teammate Nigel Robertha, occurred on July 22. While Robertha was reinstated by the club on July 24, the investigation into Fountas' alleged misconduct is still ongoing.

The incident stems from a match against New England Revolution on July 15, during which Robertha claimed that Fountas directed a racial slur towards him. The gravity of the accusation prompted DC United to immediately notify Major League Soccer and initiate an investigation into the matter.

In an attempt to defend himself against the allegations, Fountas voluntarily submitted to a polygraph test, with the aim of clearing his name. Despite his efforts, it appears that the club is heading toward a decision to terminate his contract.

This incident is not the first time Fountas has faced racism allegations. In the past 10 months, he was previously accused of using a racial slur by Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe in September of the previous year.

As DC United navigates the serious implications of the racism allegation and the subsequent actions, the decision to part ways with Fountas underscores the club's commitment to addressing such issues in line with their principles and the broader objectives of promoting inclusivity and respect within the sport.