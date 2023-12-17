James Gunn provided clarity as to why Robert Pattinson's Batman will remain separate from the burgeoning DC Universe.

James Gunn and Peter Safran have teased big things in store for the new cinematic DC Universe the pair are heading up, which kicks off with Creature Commandos on TV and Superman: Legacy in movie theaters. These plans include a new Batman for this cinematic universe separate of Robert Pattinson's Batman, and Gunn has revealed why that is.

The director and DC Studios co-head was responding to fan questions on Threads when he was asked about Pattinson's Batman being left out of the DCU, according to ComicBookMovie. Gunn said it was simply a choice by The Batman's director, Matt Reeves, who wanted to keep his little slice of the DC separate from the bigger plans for Safran and Gunn's DC Universe.

Gunn's statement fits with previous statements from Warner Bros. executives about how it will handle adaptations of DC Comics, with stand-alone films or series outside of the DC Universe being dubbed Elseworlds. These include 2022's The Batman and its Max spinoff series, The Penguin, director Todd Phillip's Joker films, the animated Harley Quinn series, and a planned sequel to 2005's Constantine.

“Warner Bros. has a multiverse where they're exploring different ways to use the character,” producer Dylan Clark said. “We don't get involved in that. Matt is interested in pushing this character to his emotional depths and shaking him to his core.”

Batman will still be part of Gunn and Safran's DC Universe, though it is not known if he will make his debut before his announced film Batman: The Brave and The Bold. Gunn previously said the core of the film will be the relationship between Batman and his son, Damian Wayne, who Gunn also confirmed would be this universe's Robin.

Andy Muschietti was hired to direct Batman: The Brave and The Bold in June 2023 and his wife, Barbara Muschietti, will serve as one of its producers.