James Gunn and the DCU seem safe from Warner Bros' tax shenanigans they pulled with Coyote vs. Acme thanks to a new report.

After Warner Bros' Coyote vs. Acme meltdown, many questioned the fate of other projects from the studio. James Gunn and Peter Safran don't appear to have to worry about the DCU.

DCU safe?

Deadline reported that Warner Bros set up screenings for Coyote vs. Acme for potential buyers. In their report, they dished on the state of Gunn, who received a producer credit for Coyote vs. Acme, and his DCU.

While concern that their films could be written off for tax breaks, Deadline indicated that the “filmmaker-friendly Gunn and [Peter] Safran's greenlights moving forward are bonafide and not in danger of any tax tricks.”

A sigh of relief was likely taken by DCU executives and fans alike. After all, it has hardly gotten of the ground. Gunn is still awaiting the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom before his regime takes over.

James Gunn is known for his work in the superhero movie genre. His early work included writing the live-action Scooby-Doo films and Dawn of the Dead. He directed Super in 2010 before landing his MCU gig with Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn would direct all three movies in the trilogy.

But between the second and third Guardians of the Galaxy films, Gunn began working with Warner Bros. He first directed The Suicide Squad, not be confused with David Ayers' Suicide Squad, in 2021. Gunn would spin the film off into a series, Peacemaker, with John Cena in the lead role. Once he got rehired by Disney, he made Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but was announced as the DCU's co-chairman and CEO (with Peter Safran).