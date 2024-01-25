We're a lot closer to having a new Supergirl.

The actresses who were up for the part of Supergirl have been slimmed down to just two: Milly Alock and Meg Donnelly.

This news comes in after screentests were just performed that James Gunn and Peter Safran were at, THR reports.

Supergirl is down to two people: Milly Alock and Meg Donnelly

Before this, Cailee Spaeny and Emilia Jones were in the running for the massive part in the DCU.

Gunn said in a recent social media clip, “Superman is a guy sent to Eartch and raised by loving parents, where Supergirl in this story, she is a character raised on a chunk of Krypton. She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way, so she's a much more jaded character.”

As for the actresses, Alcock was in House of the Dragon as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Donnelly was in Zombies, the franchise on the Disney Channel.

Milly Alcock and Meg Donnelly are the finalists for the role of Supergirl in the DCU. Cailee Spaeny and Emilia Jones were previously in the mix. (Source: https://t.co/bRYQGdjNmf) pic.twitter.com/yVc6dxawQy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 24, 2024

Many thought Sasha Calle would be reprising her role from The Flash, but she doesn't seem to be an option now. Gunn seems very determined to bring in fresh characters and rebrand as much as possible. Many DC films have underperformed, so a lot of pressure is on him to bring the brand back to a successful place.

Everything is still in development. However, it's supposed to go along with the plot in the mini-series by Tom King. Ana Nogueira is writing the script.

Now that screen testing has occurred, we'll see who Supergirl is soon. Milly Alock or Meg Donnelly? It'll be super when we find out.