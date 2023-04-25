Dead Island 2 has a lot of useful skills to mix and match, encouraging players to think of good combinations when dealing with the zombie apocalypse. Here’s a list of all the best skills in the game you can follow if you want a head start on creating your own skill tree.

Dambuster Studios has done the franchise of Dead Island justice in becoming the ultimate sandbox experience when dealing with a zombie apocalypse. Various weapons and weapon combinations as far as your imagination can go makes the game more fun to clear zombies in your way. Not only that, there are cool modifications and perks you can slap on your weapon to make it more powerful and fun. In addition to these customizations, your character will also get skills to match these weapons to finetune your gameplay and suit your preferences.

In the beginning, you might get confused with the large number of skills that Dead Island 2 offers to the player. Luckily, there are a few preset categories for each Slayer to allow players to equip multiple skill cards at once. After you progress more through the game, your options of using these skills grow exponentially as there are a lot of combinations you can consider.

Here are all of the best skills you can opt to get to start your journey in Dead Island 2:

Best Abilities Skills

Dodge: Press L1 (or applicable button) with a direction to evade incoming attacks. Well-timed dodges regain your STAMINA and STUN zombies, leaving them open to a devastating COUNTER attack.

Press L1 (or applicable button) with a direction to evade incoming attacks. Well-timed dodges regain your STAMINA and STUN zombies, leaving them open to a devastating COUNTER attack. Drop Kick: Press R3 (or applicable button) while in the air to perform a FORCEFUL jump kick attack that can send regular zombies flying.

Press R3 (or applicable button) while in the air to perform a FORCEFUL jump kick attack that can send regular zombies flying. Dash Strike: Take the fight to them! Press L1 + R1 (or applicable buttons) to dash forwards and strike zombies, leaving them WEAKENED.

Take the fight to them! Press L1 + R1 (or applicable buttons) to dash forwards and strike zombies, leaving them WEAKENED. Blood Rush: Get that blood pumping! Slay zombies and perform COUNTER attacks to build FURY.

Get that blood pumping! Slay zombies and perform COUNTER attacks to build FURY. Spitting Cobra: Can’t keep it down? Hold R1 (or applicable button) in FURY MODE to vomit CAUSTIC bile on unsuspecting enemies.

Best Survivor Skills

Short Fuse: Forget counting to ten! Unleash FURY MODE anytime once your FURY METER is more than half full.

Forget counting to ten! Unleash FURY MODE anytime once your FURY METER is more than half full. Lightning Strike: AUTOPHAGE skill. Shock ’em to their core! DASH STRIKE attacks ELEXCTRIFY zombies, but they also drain your HEALTH.

AUTOPHAGE skill. Shock ’em to their core! DASH STRIKE attacks ELEXCTRIFY zombies, but they also drain your HEALTH. Vivisuction: Fitness comes first! DASH STRIKE zombies to regain HEALTH.

Fitness comes first! DASH STRIKE zombies to regain HEALTH. Ravenous: Unleash endless rage! In FURY MODE, slay zombies to replenish your FURY and stay enraged longer.

Best Slayer Skills

No Mercy: Don’t let up! Attacks to zombies suffering a harmful STATUS EFFECT get a moderate boost to DAMAGE.

Don’t let up! Attacks to zombies suffering a harmful STATUS EFFECT get a moderate boost to DAMAGE. Corpse Bomb: Pop goes the zombie! In FURY MODE, slain zombies erupt into powerful EXPLOSIONS.

Pop goes the zombie! In FURY MODE, slain zombies erupt into powerful EXPLOSIONS. Cull The Weak: Finish ’em off! Attacks to zombies with low health to get a minor boost to DAMAGE.

Finish ’em off! Attacks to zombies with low health to get a minor boost to DAMAGE. The Limb Reaper: Got a limb thing, huh? MAIM a zombie to regain HEALTH.

Best Numen Skills

Anger Mismanagement: AUTOPHAGE skill. Take the risk to stay in FURY MODE for longer! When your FURY runs out, you’ll stay in FURY MODE but start draining HEALTH instead until your health gets low.

AUTOPHAGE skill. Take the risk to stay in FURY MODE for longer! When your FURY runs out, you’ll stay in FURY MODE but start draining HEALTH instead until your health gets low. Corpse Blossom: Ka-BOOM! Zombies slain with FIRE, SHOCK or CAUSTIC damage will detonate in a POWERFUL explosion of that same damage type.

