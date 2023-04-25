Dead Island 2 has a lot of various weapons and weapon combinations in the game but there are only a handful of these you can best rely on when dominating zombies, especially in Hell-A. Here are all the best weapons to have in your arsenal when playing Dead Island 2.

The most fun mechanic of Dead Island 2 is having basic tools or weapons become weapons of mass destruction. A simple axe can turn into a Fire Axe, having an elemental effect embedded in your weapon. This is very useful as there are a lot of enemy types and variations you’ll come across in the game.

The list below can help you traverse your way to finishing Dead Island 2 easily. Here are some weapons you can consider to always be in your arsenal for Dead Island 2.

Best Weapons in Dead Island 2

Best Guns to have

Revolver

Revolvers are always reliable with their high damage capability and accuracy, making a decent option for singling out most zombies in mid range. Usually, Revolvers are used for Thugs to save ammo. The drawbacks however of the gun are its ammo capacity of 6 shots, with the same capacity as a Magnum and slow rate of fire since you have to cock the hammer manually for each show. This is of course ineffective for crowd control but heavily favorable to one on one matches.

Hunting Rifle

The Hunting Rifle will always be good when it comes to taking down tough bosses. It’s the same with the revolver when specializing in one enemy but this time, the hunting rifle will have the advantage of distance. You can eliminate a small group from a distance if you need to progress to an area where you might find it difficult to enter because of a possible horde after entering.

Shotgun

Shotguns are your best friends when taking down a group of zombies in an area. it can take down several enemies at once, especially the shorter variants of the shotgun. Shotgun shells however are the rarest ammunition and can only be carried in small quantities. You can only carry around 20 rounds and shotguns have a low fire rate and small magazine but really effective in close range. Since you have to be in close contact with the zombies, they are what you call high risk high reward weapons dealing massive damage but in close quarters.

Nailgun

The Nail Gun is an odd weapon that fires nails as its ammo, which can also be retrieved after being fired. This helps with saving up for better options in the late game. Nails guns have slightly higher base damage but a slower fire rate, longer reload time and lesser options for modifications. The Nail Gun can hold 10 nails per magazine but the major drawback is the lack of aiming sights, making area targeting difficult.

Legendary Weapons in Dead Island 2

McCall’s 9mm

McCall’s 9mm is a legendary pistol that stands above all pistols with its superior specs of having higher damage per bullet as well as accuracy. It also has better rate of fire and reload speed compared to any pistol. It is still not the most effective weapon when taking down high-health enemies as the primary but can be the follow up damage needed just to kill them. The McCall’s 9mm is sure to be the best secondary weapon when you run out of ammo in your primary. You might want to have it at all times for emergencies.

Big Shot

The Big Shot is one of the rarest weapons you can find in the game. You can call this gun the most explosive gun in the game as it fires three bullets simultaneously that would have a wide range of explosion in front of you. This is perfect when clearing out an area of zombies if you need to kill multiple units at once. This weapon can surely come in handy when dealing with multiple enemies. Obtaining this powerful weapon requires completing the side mission “It’s Not Your Fault” as a reward, which becomes available in the later stages of the game.

Emma’s Wrath

After completing the final mission in Dead Island 2’s main story, players are rewarded with Emma’s Wrath. This is considered to be one of the best weapons in the game as it can bulldoze any zombies in your path. This item is very unique as it cannot be sold or scrapped for parts, making it that players will not be able to lose it. Emma’s Wrath is a Bulldozer-class weapon that is effective on clearing waves and doubles as a shotgun as well. What’s good about the weapon is that players can add two more perks of customizing the weapon, but has a fixed mod of Superior Melee Impactor Mod. Finishing the game will unlock one of the most powerful weapons known in the game.

Party Starter

Another fun weapon to get in Dead Island 2 is the Party Starter. The Party Starter is a legendary and unique weapon, much like Emma’s Wrath, but in the form of brass knuckles. You can get this weapon by completing the “Drunk and Disorderly” Lost and Found quest. The first step is to go to the first-floor bathroom of Ocean Avenue’s Serling Hotel and find a note from a zombie to start the quest. To find the weapon, you’ll need to go to two locations in Venice Beach’s boardwalk (Roses Tattoo Parlor and Gang Green weed dispensary) and then head over to the Santa Monica Pier’s Pier Grill. You need to kill unique zombies to gain access to a white SUV parked in the Serling Hotel’s parking lot. Inside the trunk of the SUV, you’ll discover the Party Starter.

Bodycount

Another legendary weapon in the form of an auto rifle is one of the best weapons in the game. The Bodycount can be acquired by completing the Lost and Found quest called “Redacted.” You can start the quest by going to the left side of the entrance of the Venice Beach military base and defeat the unique zombie inside. The zombie will drop a note that leads you to a cargo container on the beach. You will then be able to gather following notes, receiving clues to other locations leading towards the gun. The final location of the Bodycount will be marked on the map in the image below. Melee weapons will still be king in Dead Island 2 but the gun Bodycount is considered to be one of the best weapons in the game.

Wildstyle

Another cool weapon in Dead Island 2 is called Wildstyle with the mixture of a firefighter’s axe and blow torches. To get the weapon, you must complete the “Art of War” side mission after unlocking The Metro zone for fast travel. Find a weapons cache and fight a massive horde and two tough bosses in order to get one of the coolest and deadliest weapons in the game. The Wildstyle weapon has a unique ability of having a large fire left behind when you kill a zombie with it. You can clear hordes with the ability by leaving a trail of fire to clear and bottleneck mobs. This way, you can spend less of the weapon’s durability of hacking each one of them.

Brutalizer

Alongside Emma’s Wrath and Wildstyle, the Brutalizer is obviously one the top picks for weapons in the game. The machete is heavily modified with jagged edges to have that extra damage done to the zombies. To get the weapon, you must complete the Body Art questline, which has five parts and starts in Beverly Hills. From there, you can easily clear the quest to get the weapon.

That’s all the best weapons you can use to help you traverse your way in the zombie infested island and escape with your life intact.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.