By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Players who preorder the Dead Space Remake on Steam will also receive a copy of its sequel, Dead Space 2, for free.

As mentioned above, those who preordered the Dead Space remake will be getting a free copy of Dead Space 2, the second game of the series. Although this is a recent announcement, the offer applies to everyone who preordered. That means that even if you preordered the game a week or a month ago, you will still get a copy of Dead Space 2. Take note, however, that this is only for the Steam version of the game. Although the game itself is also available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the Epic Game Store, they do not come with a free game. Players will get the free game once the game comes out on January 27, 2023.

The Dead Space Remake is a, well, remake of the original 2008 game. It was one of the defining horror shooters of all time and is pretty much a household name. When rumors of a remake came out two years ago, fans of the series were definitely looking forward to it. Now, with its release date fast approaching, players are definitely getting more and more excited. Giving away a free copy of Dead Space 2 is actually good. This would let players continue the story right after they finish the remake. Who knows? EA might even remake the second game.

For those not familiar with the Dead Space franchise of games, let me give you a quick rundown. Dead Space is a third-person shooter with an emphasis on horror. Players take control of Isaac Clarke, an engineer onboard the Kellion. They are en route to the Aegis VII, the planet where another ship, the Ishimura, is located. They must figure out exactly why Ishimura lost contact, and find out what happened to Isaac’s girlfriend, who was stationed there.

That’s all we know about the free copy of Dead Space 2 that comes with the Remake preorder on Steam. For more information about the game’s release, you can check out our article on the topic. Other than that, you can check out our gaming news articles to stay updated on gaming news.