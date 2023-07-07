Those who feared a watered-down Deadpool once he entered the MCU after the Disney-Fox merger have nothing to worry about — at least in Karan Soni's mind. The actor recently claimed that the upcoming Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool 3 aligns with the films that fans adore.

Talking to ComicBook.com, Soni first claimed that Deadpool 3 is still “hard R.”

“I have begun working on that one [Deadpool 3], so I can say that it is the same as the other two. It's like hard R. There's a lot of that stuff. So it does not feel different,” Soni claimed.

The one difference is that Soni did not receive a script this time around: “The only that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it, it's a big difference, at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They're so strict. So I've only seen glimpses of what I'm in.”

Deadpool 3 marks the first adventure for the titular anti-hero in the MCU. Ryan Reynolds of course returns as the character and the film will bring back Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Returning faces from the previous two Deadpool films include Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsana as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Soni as Dopinder.

Karan Soni's most recent comes in another Marvel project — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He voiced Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India and was one of the prominent Spider-People that Miles encounters.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024.