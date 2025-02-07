ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

For the first time in his career, DeAndre Hopkins will compete for a Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs (17-2) look to three-peat against the Philadelphia Eagles (17-3). It is time to continue our Super Bowl odds series with a DeAndre Hopkins props prediction and pick.

The Chiefs played with a target on their backs all season but regardless, returned to their third straight Super Bowl. They are coming off a 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, avenging one of their two losses in the regular season in the process.

The Eagles needed one more playoff game to return to the Super Bowl and ended up back in the spotlight after a one-year hiatus. Philadelphia dominated divisional rival Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, winning 55-23.

DeAndre Hopkins Last Game – Playoff History

Since Hopkins was traded from the Titans to the Chiefs, the veteran has been a consistent member of Kansas City's passing game. However, Hopkins has faded in the playoffs, recording just one catch for 11 yards over the past two games. He failed to catch a pass in the divisional round and reeled in his lone reception of the postseason in the AFC Championship Game against the Bills.

Here are the Super Bowl odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl LIX Odds: DeAndre Hopkins Prop Odds

Receptions: Over 1.5 (+126)

Receptions: Under 1.5 (-165)

Receiving Yards: Over 11.5 (-110)

Receiving Yards: Under 11.5 (-110)

Longest Reception: Over 8.5 yards (-120)

Longest Reception: Under 8.5 yards (-108)

Anytime Touchdown: +650

Most receiving yards: +10000

DeAndre Hopkins Receptions Props

Hopkins' decrease in volume has directly coincided with Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown's return from injury. As Brown's usage has increased, Hopkins' has declined. As a result, the 32-year-old ran just 11 routes in the AFC Championship Game and was on the field for a mere 19 percent of the offensive snaps.

The usage is concerning, but Hopkins should be slightly more involved in the Super Bowl. JuJu Smith-Schuster surprisingly stepped up for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game but will struggle against the Eagles' Cooper DeJean, who has locked down the slot all season. In normal conditions, the under would be the play, but the odds are leaning far enough to put value on the Over 1.5.

Final DeAndre Hopkins Prediction & Pick: Over 1.5 receptions (+126)

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Yards Props

The Eagles play a mix of man-to-man and zone coverage but have trended more towards man down the stretch. Patrick Mahomes has favored his veterans in single coverage in the playoffs, evidenced by Travis Kelce's recent surge. Hopkins has not been able to join in on the fun but matches up better with the Eagles than either of Kansas City's previous playoff matchups.

The Eagles prioritized defending speed and deep passes all season, allowing the fewest receptions of 20 yards or more in the regular season. Their strengths play into those of Brown and Xavier Worthy. With Worthy likely drawing standout rookie Quinyon Mitchell for most of the game, Hopkins will likely face veteran Darius Slay — the lesser of two evils – whenever he is on the field. A 12-yard catch is all the veteran needs to cash this line.

Final DeAndre Hopkins Prediction & Pick: Over 11.5 receiving yards (-110)

DeAndre Hopkins Longest Reception Props

If Hopkins is going over his receiving yards line, he is going to surpass this one in the process. He is not a deep threat at this stage of his career, but he still recorded an average depth of target, aDOT, of 11 yards on the year. Andy Reid uses the 32-year-old as a sure-handed, stick-route receiver in this offense, which is more than this line is crediting him with. Even if he does not see the additional volume in the Super Bowl, this line is still two to three yards shorter than it should be.

Final DeAndre Hopkins Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 longest reception (-120)

DeAndre Hopkins Anytime Touchdown Props

Maybe it is too difficult to trust Hopkins' usage in this game, but he will be on the field for more than just a few red zone packages. Of his 11 routes in the AFC Championship Game, four were in the red zone, where he received one target. Even with his decreased snap share, Hopkins has received two of his seven total targets over the past three games in the red zone.

The last time these teams faced off in the Super Bowl, Kadarius Toney caught a five-yard pass for a touchdown. Reid loves to save some of his most creative play calls for the biggest games, often involving his reserve weapons. Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught Mahomes' two touchdown passes in Super Bowl LVIII. Age and athleticism aside, Hopkins' 6-foot-1, 218-pound frame still outweighs any Eagles cornerback by 15 pounds or more. He will get more red zone usage than this line indicates, making it more than worth a sprinkle.

Final DeAndre Hopkins Prediction & Pick: DeAndre Hopkins Anytime Touchdown (+650)