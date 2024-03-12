The Sandman star Kirby Howell-Baptiste who plays Death in the Netflix series based on Neil Gaiman's graphic novel spoke to Collider about season two.
The show has been in production for a while, but Gaiman has been staying quiet about the upcoming episodes. Fortunately, Howell-Baptiste was able to sneak out a little bit of information as she promoted her new movie We Strangers which is premiering at SXSW.
The actress was only in one episode in season one, but it was one that was considered one of the best. She confirmed late last year that she will be reprising her role for the upcoming season.
Death comes back to The Sandman
She said, “Death is a large part of this season and there are some incredible stories with the family that I'm very, very excited for fans to see.”
The actress added that the new episodes could make Sandman fans more excited.
“It's been fantastic going back actually, because this reason, I think fans will be very excited for the episodes. It feels like the show is a two-way street, it's not just us putting something out, it's Neil listening, responding to the fans, and then in turn giving them the things that they are asking for, yelling for, begging for,” Howell-Baptiste continued.
“So I think fans are gonna be really excited to have these stories expanded and have the complexities, and the family and, and all of those dynamics, see them even more this season, this continuation of episodes,” she added.
Good news, indeed.
But the bad news is that we still don't know when the second season is coming. Howell-Baptiste said she doesn't know either. While that may be confusing to the rest of us — how someone who's involved in the show, actually in the show, — doesn't know when filming is done, it makes sense due to how the show is filmed. The series' structure as well as filming and scheduling is puzzling for its own team.
The actress stated, “That's the truth. I don't ever finish filming.”
Howell-Baptiste continued, “We just continue the filming as we continue the episode. I don't know because there's been so many things that have changed over the last year in terms of filming scheduling. I truly don't know.”
The creator himself, Gaiman, said that we're about to be introduced to the rest of the Endless and their complicated relationship with Dream (Tom Sturridge) and Death. The rest of the family, Desire (Mason Alexander Park), Despair (Donna Preston), and the mysterious Delirium (also equally mysterious since the actor playing the character hasn't been revealed yet) will be welcomed by fans just as soon as the second season's release date is announced.