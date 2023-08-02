In the ever-evolving landscape of fantasy football, certain players stand out as unique assets that can make or break a team's success. Deebo Samuel, the versatile wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, is undeniably one of those players. With his multidimensional skill set, Samuel has garnered attention and accolades in the past. However, the 2022 NFL season left fantasy owners wondering if he could recapture his former glory. As we set our sights on the 2023 NFL season, it's time to delve into Samuel's performance, team outlook, and potential fantasy value.

2022 Season Performance

The 2022 NFL season was a challenging year for Deebo Samuel. Despite his impressive 2021 campaign, where he averaged 21.3 Fantasy Points Per Game (FPPG) as the WR3, his performance dipped significantly in 2022. In fact, he managed only 13.0 FPPG as the WR30. His yards per route run also plummeted to a career-low 1.69, and he found the end zone just twice despite receiving 94 targets.

However, several factors could explain Samuel's struggles. Firstly, he signed a $71.5 million extension last offseason. This led to contract negotiations and distractions that may have impacted his preparation and performance. Secondly, injuries to his ankle and hamstring cost him a handful of games in 2022. Despite these challenges, Samuel remains highly motivated to return to his All-Pro form in 2023. In fact, he arrived at the minicamp describing his 2022 performance as “awful” and acknowledged his absence last year amid a lengthy contract negotiation was a distraction.

When paired with star running back Christian McCaffrey, Samuel's targets and rush attempts remained consistent. This hints at a potential upside if his efficiency rebounds in 2023. According to reports, the 49ers plan to use Samuel less as a rusher with McCaffrey in the mix. This could affect Samuel's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 season, as he may see fewer rushing attempts. However, if he can improve his efficiency as a receiver, he could still be a valuable asset for fantasy teams. As fantasy football players evaluate Samuel's 2023 outlook, they should consider his potential for a bounce-back season if he can stay healthy.

How He Compares

Comparing Samuel's performance to other wide receivers in his position reveals the uncertainty surrounding his fantasy value. Considered a No. 2 wide receiver, Samuel's projected draft range falls somewhere between Round 3 and Round 5. While his versatility as a rusher adds value, his lackluster showing in 2022 has given rise to doubts about his potential in the upcoming season. FanDuel Research points out that Samuel had a down year. This has left many wondering if he can reclaim his fantasy relevance in 2023. However, other reports indicate that the 49ers plan to limit Samuel's rushing involvement with the presence of McCaffrey. This could definitely impact his fantasy output as well. As draft day approaches, fantasy managers must weigh these factors when considering Samuel as an addition to their teams.

Team Outlook

The San Francisco 49ers are brimming with talent entering the 2023-24 NFL season. With standout players like the aforementioned McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and of course, Samuel, expectations are high for the team's offensive prowess. The plan to reduce Samuel's rushing responsibilities in favor of preserving him for receiving duties suggests that the 49ers are looking to maximize his impact as a wideout. Sure, this may lower his fantasy appeal for those seeking dual-threat players. Still, it also opens up opportunities for Samuel to shine as a receiver. That's assuming he can regain his efficiency, of course.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

Looking ahead to the 2023 fantasy outlook, opinions on Deebo Samuel vary widely. This reflects his intriguing nature as a fantasy asset. Right now, we see him as one of the top 20 WRs on the board. He's in the same tier as guys like Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper. As such, he presents a tempting option for managers in the middle rounds of drafts. However, his underwhelming 2022 performance looms large. Once more, this warrants careful consideration. The key lies in assessing whether Samuel can bounce back and deliver numbers more in line with his breakout 2021 season. Yes, the volume of opportunities remains present. However, his efficiency must improve to make him a valuable addition to fantasy rosters.

Deebo Samuel's uniqueness lies in his ability to contribute to multiple facets of the game. While the 2022 season may have been a setback, signs point to a potential resurgence in 2023. He certainly has the potential to become a coveted asset for fantasy football teams. That's if he can refine his receiving skills and capitalize on the opportunities provided by the Niners' offensive scheme. However, the true measure of his worth will be determined by his on-field performance in the upcoming season.

Looking Ahead

As fantasy managers prepare for the 2023 NFL season, they should keep a keen eye on Deebo Samuel's progress. That will be extremely crucial to their fortunes. Monitoring his usage and performance throughout the preseason will enable savvy draft strategies that align with his potential contributions. The path to redemption for Samuel lies in unlocking his full receiving potential. This is while maintaining the versatility that makes him such a compelling fantasy option. As the fantasy landscape unfolds, it will be fascinating to witness whether Deebo Samuel can emerge as a true game-changer for the 2023 season and beyond.