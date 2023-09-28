The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is one of the longest-running and most competitive rivalries in all of sports. It takes place between Georgia and Auburn. No one has been able to take down Georgia – college football's best team – in recent memory, but if anyone were able to do it, it would be Auburn. Rivalry games mean that much more and are always up for grabs between either team. Here is a look at everything you need to know before the 2023 version of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry.

When and where is the Georgia vs. Auburn football game?

The 2023 version of the historic rivalry will take place in Auburn, Alabama. Kickoff is Saturday, Sept. 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Home turf hasn't meant much in the past, as both teams get hyped for the rivalry regardless of location. Still, it might give Auburn a slight boost playing at Jordan-Hare Stadium since they have to take on the top-ranked team in the country.

How to watch the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry

CBS will be broadcasting the game. You can also watch via live stream with fuboTV. Brad Nessler will be the play-by-play broadcaster, with Gary Danielson on color commentary. Jenny Dell is the sideline reporter.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium — Auburn, Alabama

TV channel: CBS | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Georgia -14.5 | O/U 45.5

Georgia storylines

The Georgia Bulldogs have won 21 straight football games dating back to the 2021 season. They are 29-1 in the last two seasons and have a chance to become the first three-peat champions since the '30s. Year in and year out, Georgia is absolutely dominant, with a roster full to the brim with future professionals. No one has gotten in their way recently, and even in a rivalry game, Georgia is expected to dominate.

Carson Beck and company will be making their first road appearance of the year. The quarterback has impressed in his first year as the Bulldogs starter, completing over 72 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards. The football world didn't know how Georgia would adapt to life after Stetson Bennett, but the team has been just fine.

Like Bennett, Beck doesn't need to do too much. After 13 defensive players were drafted over the last two years, Kirby Smart has once again assembled a fearsome defense. While the defensive front is still stout, the secondary has gotten a lot of the attention this season. Defensive backs Javon Bullard, Malaki Starks, and Kamari Lassiter have filled in nicely for the recently drafted Keele Ringo, although Bullard has been dealing with an ankle injury.

Brock Bowers is Georgia's best player. Considered one of the best tight end prospects in recent memory, Bowers is exceptional as both a pass catcher and a run blocker. Bowers has a team-high 22 catches for 256 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Auburn storylines

If Auburn has a chance to win, they will need to come out of the gates scorching hot. Georgia has not been good to start games. They have only scored 17 points in their four first quarters this season. It is not easy to score on Georgia's defense, but Auburn must take advantage of this weakness.

Auburn has found success with their rushing attack this season. They already have five different players with over 100 rushing yards. Hugh Freeze has been deploying a quarterback rotation to keep teams on the edge of their feet. Payton Thorne is the starter, but Robby Ashford comes in the game when the team is in the red zone to give the offense a dynamic running threat. Ashford already has four touchdowns running the football.

Beating Georgia's defense without extra chances is impossible, so the team will also need to force some turnovers. They have a good shot at doing that because of the presence of Jaylin Simpson. The cover corner is a ball hawk and already has three interceptions.

Normally, when a team plays on the road against a competitive rival with an inexperienced quarterback, the odds are stacked against them. That isn't the case for Georgia because they are just so dang good.

Deep South's Oldest Rivalry history

This will be the 128th meeting between these two schools. The all-time series is very close. Georgia has the slight edge all time with a record of 63-56-8. The two schools first played each other in 1892, and they have been playing each other on a yearly basis since 1944.

Like they have against the rest of the country, Georgia has gotten the best of Auburn in recent years. Georgia has dominated the Tigers since 2006, winning 15 of the last 18 matchups and six in a row. Things aren't expected to look any different this time around. No one has discovered the formula for slowing Georgia down, and until they fall, Georgia will be favored in all of their games going forward. Georgia won last year's matchup 42-10.