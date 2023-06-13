Defensa y Justicia and Belgrano meet in the Primera Division! Catch the Primera Division odds series here, featuring our Defensa y Justicia-Belgrano prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Def y Justicia (8-6-4) is on a three-game unbeaten run, securing wins over America Mineiro and Penarol in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana. The Hawks got a 1-1 result with Racin Club in their latest domestic battle.

Belgrano (9-4-6) had some bad results since May, snatching three defeats, two wins, and a draw. Belgrano will be building from their 2-0 victory against Velez Sarsfield to overtake Estudiantes, Rosario Central, and Lanus in the standings.

Here are the Defensa y Justicia-Belgrano soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Primera Division Odds: Defensa y Justicia-Belgrano Odds

Defensa y Justicia: -125

Belgrano: +370

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +126

Under 2.5 Goals: -176

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. Belgrano

TV: Fanatiz International, Bet365, AFA Play, ViX

Stream: VIX+, Paramount+

Time: 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT

Why Defensa y Justicia Can Beat Belgrano

Defensa y Justicia dropped points in a 1-1 draw with the Racing Club before grabbing a 3-0 victory over Penarol in the Copa Sudamericana. El Halcon had a tight battle with Penarol, but they edged them out in total shots (18), shots on target (8), and big chances (2), as well as on defensive matrices like tackles (22) and clearances (21).

The yellow and green outfit will be looking towards a good result at home. Defensa y Justicia has failed to win the last two matches at home. Defensa y Justicia has featured less than 2.5 goals in six out of the last seven league matches. DYJ has a 4-4-2 record at the Estadio Norberto “Tito” Tomaghello, where they scored 13 goals and gave up nine.

Defensa y Justicia head into the encounter trailing Belgrano by a point and they have played one fewer game. Manager Julio Vaccari has witnessed the team go unbeaten at home in the last six games. There are no injury problems for the home team in this match. However, Tomas Escalante is suspended for the duel against Belgrano due to a red card in the previous match.

DYJ should capitalize on their offensive sharpness. They are known to be very strong on counterattacks, creating chances through individual skill, and attacking down the wings. They are also doing well in shooting from direct free kicks and finishing scoring chances. Defensa y Justicia should make or exceed their averages of 12.8 total shots, 4.5 shots on target, 12.2 successful dribbles, 4.4 corner kicks, and 1.3 goals per game.

Nicolas Fernandez leads the team with eight goals and an assist. David Barbona has two goals to add to his team-leading five assists. Gaton Togni and Santiago Solari have combined for 10 goals and an assist. Tomas Cardona and Agustin Sant'Anna have also six combined goal contributions.

Why Belgrano Can Beat Defensa y Justicia

Belgrano got a 2-0 win over Velez Sarsfield. In that match, Belgrano had lesser ball possession at 38% despite hosting the game at home. Regardless, El Celeste capitalized on their 16 total shots, five shots on target, and four corner kicks to get two goals. Pablo Vegetti opened the scoring within two minutes, with Ulises Sanchez getting credit for the assist. Bruno Zapelli's pass to Guillermo Pereira also resulted in a goal in 35 minutes. Ibrahim Hesar also got booked for a yellow card in the match.

With a chance to improve their away records, Belgrano is keen on stopping their three-game losing streak away from home. Independiente, Boca Juniors, and Platense gave those losses, where such teams are all lower-ranked clubs in Argentina's top flight. Still, Belgrano has a 4-1-5 away record, earning 13 points in 10 games. They have scored eight goals but conceded 11 in their travels.

Belgrano has witnessed a rotten run of results, scoring less than 2.5 goals in nine consecutive matches. Guillermo Farre's lineup will not feature Érik Godoy, Mariano Miño, Ignacio Tapia, and Francisco Oliver due to injuries. Belgrano has been known to be a defensive standout, as they are good at protecting the lead, playing the offside trap, and having a non-aggressive playstyle. Their defense speaks well, as they have 11 clean sheets to go along with averages of 17.9 tackles, 9.3 interceptions, and 19.7 clearances.

On the offensive end, Belgrano must play with their strengths, such as playing with width, attacking down the left, providing long balls, and attempting crosses often. In 19 matches played, Belgrano has 17 goals and 13 assists, which brings them to a 0.9 goal per game average with an 8% goal conversation rate. They must sustain their averages of 10.5 total shots, 3.2 shots on target, and 4.2 corner kicks.

Pablo Vegetti should add to his team-leading 11 goals and one assist. Ariel Rojas and Ulises Sanchez have three goals each to lead the Sky Blues. Bruno Zapelli has three goal involvements. Seven other players have provided one goal or assist for Belgrano.

Final Defensa y Justicia-Belgrano Prediction & Pick

One point only separates the two teams in the Argentine football table. A draw is expected with both teams squeaking in one goal. Both teams will come out in this game with a point.

Final Defensa y Justicia-Belgrano Prediction & Pick: Draw (+210), Under 2.5 goals (-176)