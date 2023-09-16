Colorado starting Center Van Wells is doubtful to play in Saturday's game vs. Colorado State, per a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel. Wells suffered an apparent leg injury in the fourth quarter of the Buffaloes's 36-14 win over Nebraska last Saturday. The starting center was limited in practice due to the injury, leaving his availability up for question in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Wells is one of eight returning scholarship players from last season and played 377 offensive snaps for the Buffaloes in nine games.

Colorado Buffaloes's head coach Deion Sanders said earlier in the week that Wells is recovering from the injury. He also says the team didn't “miss a beat” with true freshman center Hank Zilinskas, who checked in the game against Nebraska after Well's injury. Zilinskas is likely to start with the injury to Wells, per Pete Thamel.

Zilinskas is a 6'3″, pound center who was a three-star prospect out of Englewood, Colorado. He attended Cherry Creek High School and was listed as the number 21 overall center on ESPN's top college prospects list. Although Zilinskas is talented, he has a tall task this weekend as he must protect quarterback Shedeur Sanders and maintain Colorado's effective passing attack. With Shedeur Sanders at the helm, Colorado has the 2nd best passing offense in the nation.

However, the Buffaloes's offensive line has been a weakness in the past two games. Sanders was sacked 7 times in the Nebraska game, as the Cornhuskers looked to dial up more pressure on the early Heisman favorite to prevent him from picking them apart out the shotgun.

Colorado faces off against Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at 10 PM EST this evening. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.