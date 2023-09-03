Deion Sanders has set the college football world on fire. The former multi-sport athlete is in his first season head coaching the Colorado football team. His brash nature and innovation have made him a very polarizing figure in the sport. Sanders has completely overhauled the Colorado roster, becoming heavily reliant on recruiting and the transfer portal. Fans didn't know how this would play out on the football field, but in his first game with Colorado, the Buffaloes surprisingly bested TCU 45-42, beating a team that was previously seen in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The victory was one of the biggest games in program history.

With Colorado's upset win over TCU, many fans are wondering who is the love interest in Coach Prime's life. Sanders is engaged to Tracey Edmonds, a TV producer and businesswoman who has been very successful in her own right. This article will explain everything you need to know about Tracey Edmonds.

Deion Sanders' fiancée Tracey Edmonds

Everyone knows Deion Sanders loves some Deion Sanders, but the coach has also made time to be in a committed relationship with Tracey Edmonds. The couple have been dating since 2012, and the pair got engaged in 2019. There seems to be no timeline for the two eventually getting married.

Edmonds has been Colorado football's biggest fan. After the Buffaloes' upset victory over 17th-ranked TCU, Edmonds posted her congrats on Instagram.

Tracey Edmonds' background

Edmonds was a big name long before she was connected to the Hall of Famer. Edmonds is a TV and movie producer with numerous big works to her name. She has produced projects including End of the Road and Jumping the Broom.

The producer was also a host on the television show Extra. She won an Emmy Award for her work there.

Being in a relationship with Deion Sanders, Edmonds has to be very familiar with sports, and that she is. She is the executive producer of Games People Play, a drama about basketball.

Edmonds also is the CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group.

Deion Sanders, Tracey Edmonds' relationship

Sanders and Edmonds first met in 2012 at a movie premiere party. The duo immediately hit it off, but they didn't start dating for a little while.

Sanders kept the relationship professional at first, tasking Edmonds with producing a reality show starring Sanders titled Deion's Family Playbook. But the pair couldn't conceal their feelings for each other, and they started to date as they grew closer.

After eight years of being connected, Sanders and Edmonds got engaged in 2019. The producer went to Instagram to announce the news, confessing her love and committing to Sanders for the rest of her life.

Edmonds said in the post, “We're 8 years in, made it through the storms TOGETHER, and will be spending the rest of our lives TOGETHER.”

The couple have yet to set a date to get married, and it is unknown if they ever will. Throughout their relationship, they have often been in a long-distance situation. Coupled with the fact that both are dedicated to their careers, the two have held off on getting married.

Both Edmonds and Sanders have previous long-term relationships as well. Sanders, who played 14 seasons in the NFL (and spent time in the MLB), was married to Carolyn Chambers from 1989-1998. The two had two children together: Deiondra and Deion Jr.

The legendary footballer was married to Pilar Sanders from 1999-2013. They had three kids: Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi. Shilo and Shedeur are both on Deion's Colorado football squad. Sheduer is the starting quarterback. There were questions about how his game would translate to Power Five play, but in his first game, he threw for a school-record 510 yards.

Meanwhile, Edmonds was married to famous rapper Babyface from 1992-2005. She also was married for only 14 days to actor Eddie Murphy.

Sanders and Edmonds certainly have an interesting relationship history, but the pair appear to have found something in each other and seem to be in it for the long run. Edmonds was seen by Coach Prime's side when he had to undergo surgery for blood clots in the offseason before he began his Colorado football coaching career.

This is all we know so far about Deion Sanders' fiancée Tracey Edmonds.