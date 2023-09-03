Michael Irvin has always been one of Deion Sanders's biggest supporters in his coaching tenure and today is no different. The NFL Hall-of-Fame receiver took to his Twitter to celebrate his friend and former teammate's huge win over TCU.

“Didn’t I tell y’all God and ⁦@DeionSanders is about to deliver their greatest MASTERPIECE!!! Mama there goes that MAN, he did it AGAIN!!!!!!! So #PROUD of my great friend.”

Sanders was able to step away from the adoration and attention he'd been receiving post-game to react to Irvin's comments, tweeting.

“Love ya my brother! That's for real.”

Sanders and Irvin truly have an unbreakable bond. They both were key pieces of the Dallas Cowboys dynasty of the 1990s and became great friends during their journey. Sanders always was there for Irvin in their playing days, even threatening to fight him to get him to stop partying.

“There was one time I was just wildin' out bad man, just crazy right,” Irvin said in an interview with Barstool Sports in November 2022, “Deion showed up at the house and said, ‘Hey man, enough. This gotta stop.' I mean, Deion bowed up and said, ‘Let's go. Let's go right now. We're gonna fight right here right now if this thing ain't right.”

Irvin was high on Sander's debut at Colorado leading into the Saturday game. He gave Deion extremely high praise on Fox Sports 1's “Undisputed”, saying, “Everywhere (Sanders) has gone. He's made it better before he left. No doubt about it,” Irvin said. “Deion is going to take this place, and he's going to make it. It's the most beautiful thing. I said it before I went there.”

Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes proved Irvin right tonight and look to continue the winning momentum for the rest of the season.